The deadline is approaching for the vaccine mandate for defense civilians and the army personnel of the country. And authorities are grappling with the decision on how to handle those refusing the shots or are applying for religious and medical exemptions. They have to make sure that they receive fair and equal treatment.

A considerable percentage of the armed forces on duty have received at least the first dose of a COVID 19 vaccine. But thousands are yet to do it.

The US Army Considers Penalties For Those Refusing To Against Covid

For some of those refusing to get inoculated, the decision may cost them their career. Some may have to face restrictions in travel or transfer. Some may be required to repay their bonuses. And some may face limits in their deployments.

The army’s unit commands across the globe will decide on applications for exemptions due to medical, religious, or any other reason. According to Pentagon, the decision here will be on individual cases.

This, according to those involved, is confusing for the concerned authorities. They have to impose a vaccine mandate which they consider a must to maintain a healthy armed force. In the meantime, they want to be as objective as possible in their approach to those refusing their shots.

Commanders in general, want to see to it that they follow rules. According to them, the sensitive nature of this vaccine requires that the army remains consistent and just in meting out punishments to those who stubbornly refuse an order.

The rate of vaccination in the armed forces of the country is quite high when compared to that of the general population. And the concerns opponents are based on misinformation. And they are similar to the ones being echoed throughout the country.

Members of the US army are required to receive up to 17 vaccines. And refusing to receive one ends up in penalties. Up to 7% of the military personnel remain unvaccinated. Defense Secretary is urging compassion in treating those on active duty.

As per the data released recently, the number of those unvaccinated continues to change on a daily basis. It also includes those who have requested exemptions due to numerous reasons. They, however, refused to specify the number of those refusing to get inoculated or are seeking exemptions.

When inquired about the likely changes in the treatment of those refusing to get inoculated, Pentagon’s Press Secretary said that it is left to the services. They will take decisions based on individual cases.

Pentagon does not want to tell the units of the armed forces how to take punitive measures. It trusts that they are capable of doing what they consider best to their units.

The extent of religious exemptions the armed forces may grant still remains unclear. Commanders are authorized to make a decision based on its impact on the health of the unit as a whole. They also have the power to refuse such an exemption if it affects the performance of the forces.

They also are authorized to transfer unit members to any other job. They may even limit access to the unit. Such actions, however, happen mostly in smaller units that undertake specialized operations.

Navy, in the meantime, has warned that sailors refusing to get inoculated may be required to refund bonuses and other financial payments they have received.

Air force may be the toughest in such an instance. It is the first to approach the looming deadline. The entire team of space force and airmen has to be fully vaccinated by Tuesday. The same for air guards and reserve is December 2nd.

The same applies to the marine force.