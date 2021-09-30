Just since Tuesday, the US Center for Disease Control had administered 391,152,574 doses of COVID-19 vaccine and distributed 472,646,105 doses.

According to the CDC, the number of vaccination doses provided has increased from 390,664,923 doses recorded on Monday.

As of 6:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, the CDC reported that 213,752,856 individuals had gotten at least one dose, with 185,265,610 persons fully vaccinated.

The CDC’s count includes two-dose vaccinations from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech and a one-shot vaccine from Johnson & Johnson.

After August 13, when regulators allowed the third dosage for those with weak immune systems who expected to have lower protection despite the two-dose regimens, more than 3.40 million people in the USA have gotten an additional dose of either Pfizer’s or Moderna’s jab.

Over 180 million Americans are immunized against the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19, including more than 80% of those over 65. No doubt getting a complete vaccine protects you from this deadly virus and reduces your chances of suffering a severe or long-term disease if you become sick.

However, crucial concerns remain to keep ahead of this deadly illness. One of the most pressing questions right now is when and for whom booster injections would be required.

As additional high-quality data becomes accessible, the answers to this issue will continue to develop. But here’s what we know about the Pfizer-BioNTech booster right now. Dr. Roche made an announcement late last week that:

Adults 65 and older, as well as those in long-term care facilities, should have a booster dose at least 6 months after receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

People between the age of 50 and 64 who have underlying medical problems should have a booster dose at least 6 months after receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccination.

Persons aged 18–49 years old who have underlying medical conditions may need a booster dose at least 6 months after receiving their Pfizer-BioNTech vaccination, depending on their particular benefits and risks.

A supplementary vaccine may be given to frontline employees who got the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. Anyone between the ages of 18 and 64 who have been exposed to SARS-CoV-2 regularly at an institution or work, is at a high risk of contracting COVID-19.

These CDC guidelines are similar to those published by the Food and Drug Administration two days earlier.

Perhaps one of the most convincing pieces of evidence under consideration comes from Israeli research published recently in the New England Journal of Medicine, which looked at the benefits of booster injections for seniors.

Israel has a national health system with one of the highest COVID-19 immunization rates in the world, with a population of about 9 million people. That country’s vaccine program, which relied entirely on Pfizer-BioNTech, began in early 2021, putting it three months ahead of ours in the United States.

Meanwhile, the Delta variant is still out there being circulated. As a result, maintaining surveillance is critical. In enclosed places, wear a mask, keep a safe distance from others, and wash your hands often. We’re all sick of COVID-19, but we’ll need to be patient as we learn more about how to keep in front of the virus.