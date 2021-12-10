60% Of US Citizens Have Been Fully Vaccinated – Latest News!

In the latest report shared by the CDC (Center for Disease Control and Prevention) on Wednesday showed that 60% of US citizens have been fully vaccinated. This accounts for 200 million people. Among the 200 million vaccinated people, 49 million have received their booster shots as well. Health officials state that they are very happy with the result although they hoped to achieve this target by 1st Dec they were short by 9 days which is still taken as a positive sign.

60% Of US Citizens Have Been Fully Vaccinated

White House officials in another statement mentioned that last week roughly 12.5 million people were vaccinated which is the country`s highest since May. However, hospitalization increases as the US see 119,000 new cases in the past week. The rate at which the cases are coming has increased by 25% since the winter season started.

Many of the smaller states like Vermont wherein the vaccination rate is 74% yet has a very high number of positive cases. The new cases jumped by a margin of 54% last week and the death rate has been increased by 18%.

Phil Scott the governor of Vermont stated that 90% of the hospitalization cases in the state are from people who have not been vaccinated. New Hampshire is experiencing a similar situation wherein 400 people were hospitalized last week. Governor Chris Sununu stated that most of the hospitals in the area are now being overrun and they have to re-direct some of the patients to adjacent states for treatment.

The US is currently seeing more than 1,500 deaths per day as the delta wave is spreading throughout the smaller states. Omicron, on the other hand, has been identified in 20 states and is also spreading fast, however, no deaths from Omicron have been reported in any of the states and currently the symptoms are mild if the person is fully vaccinated.

US health officials have stated that getting a booster shot will definitely provide more protection against the Omicron variant as well. However, people are now asking what it means to be fully vaccinated? Is it just 2 doses or is it 3 doses counting the booster shots? Currently, government and health care officials consider full vaccination as 2 doses but this definition could soon change with the arrival of Omicron.

The pharma companies have been asked to increase their production so as to keep up with the current market demand. Pfizer spokesman stated that if there is a need for change in the vaccine structure that could be done however it would take 60 to 90 days to do this and then distribute it to the general population.

Another issue that the vaccine companies are facing is whether there should be a separate vaccine for Omicron or should they include the same in the current vaccine by tweaking it and making just one heavy shot. This needs to be discussed among all the companies and come up with a similar idea.

Currently, the US has put up travel restrictions from many countries in the wake of Omicron and a compulsory RT-PCR certificate is necessary for all international flyers. Authorities stated that these restrictions are temporary and will be lifted soon when the researchers have more data on the new variant and how to tackle it. The restrictions are only a means to slow down the new variant`s entry into the US.

Currently, contact tracing is being used as a means to track all the people who may have been in contact with people with the Omicron variant in the past weeks and then test them.