The massive number of Delta patients infecting hospitals across the country is causing a strain in hospitals nationwide. There is now a need for some Texans to go elsewhere if they wish to be treated in their nearest emergency room. Commerce’s Hunt Regional Medical Center has temporarily closed its emergency room due to an outbreak of Covid. A patient in need of medical treatment should “proceed to the nearest emergency room in Quinlan or Greenville,” according to the hospital website.

The Texas Health Hospital in Rockwall said it would temporarily close its Emergency Room so that medical staff could transfer to its main campus to help respond to the pandemic, according to the hospital’s website.

The US Covid-19 Hospitalization And Death Rate Doubled In Two Weeks At Two Texas Emergency Rooms

Johns Hopkins University reports that over the past week, the United States has seen more than 108,000 cases of Covid-19 per day, the highest average since about six months ago. During the past two weeks, hospitalization and death rates have almost doubled. The Department of Health and Human Services reports that more than 67,000 people have been hospitalized with Covid-19.

Hospitalizations in Florida are more than three times as high as those nationwide. The number of people hospitalized with Covid-19 in Florida is around 65 per 100,000 residents or about one of every 1,500 inhabitants. Covid-19 is estimated to affect 21 American citizens per 100,000 population.

Hospitalization rates are twice as high in Arkansas, Alabama, Mississippi, and Louisiana as they are national. Governor Asa Hutchinson said on Monday that there are only eight beds available in Arkansas’ intensive care unit due to an increase in hospitalizations due to Covid-19. The Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine reports that 514 Americans die each day from Covid-19. Hospitalizations and deaths associated with Covid-19 were mostly among people who had not been fully immunized, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In the first 90 days after vaccines against Covid-19 were released, 99.99% of people who were fully vaccinated have not experienced a breakthrough infection leading to hospitalization or death, CNN reports.

As of August 2, the CDC reported that 164 million Americans had received all of their vaccines. A total of 7,101 people belonged to less than 0.005% of those vaccinated with Covid-19, and 1,507 people died from it.

CDC statistics show that nearly 74 percent of reported breakthrough infections were among older adults.

“Get vaccinated,” the GOP governor says

As a result of all the research done and knowledge gained, the West Virginia governor said Monday, “You’re taking a hell of a risk if you don’t get vaccinated.” A governor who commented about the vaccine for children older than 12 years old, the youngest age group eligible for it, said, “I can’t imagine why anybody wouldn’t run for it.” In light of all this information available right now, I don’t know on earth why anyone who is not vaccinated would not be getting vaccinated today.

As for a mask mandate, Justice said he does not want to do it, but might need to if the crisis worsens. The Republican governor said that the country was heading toward a collision course. In my capacity as your governor, as your friend, and as someone, you truly trusted: Get vaccinated right now so that this does not become a top priority in your life.

The transmission rate is high or substantial in most of the US

The CDC has released guidelines encouraging people to wear masks when going into indoor public places. More than 98 percent of Americans live in such a county. Coronavirus transmission is high or substantial in counties with high or substantial transmission rates, the CDC warns.