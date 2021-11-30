I have two major messages for the American people and one for the international community, said Joe Biden. To strengthen our protection against severe Covid 19 illness, for those Americans who are fully immunized against it, which is the vast majority of adults today, it is best to receive a booster right away.

Adults over the age of 18 can receive a booster six months after their vaccination, and there are 80,000 sites coast-to-coast offering the service. Booster shots are free, convenient, and safe. The better you are prepared for the holiday season, the more protection you’ll have, he added.

The US Should Do Whatever It Takes To Combat The Omicron Variant

Those who are not yet fully vaccinated, please get vaccinated as soon as possible, President Joe Biden on the Omicron Covid ⁠19 Variant. All children and adults should be vaccinated. Children ages 5-11 are vaccinated by America at a higher rate than any other country, and teens have been vaccinated for months now, but we need more people of all ages to get vaccinated. Get all the children vaccinated if they have not yet been vaccinated.

In conclusion, he said that the new variant should make very clear to the whole world why this pandemic will not end until global vaccinations are available. Vaccines from the United States have already been donated to other countries in greater numbers than from any other country, he added. Hopefully, other countries will follow the United States’ lead by being as fast and generous.

US infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci said Americans must be prepared to take up every available weapon in the fight against Omicron Covid 19. Fauci told CNBC that it’s too early to determine the appropriateness of lockdowns or new mandates.

Omicron was last week classified as a variant of concern by the World Health Organization, meaning that it was more contagious, more virulent, or better able to avoid public health measures, vaccines, and medication.

Several modifications to the spike protein that allows the virus to enter the body are found in the variant, first discovered in South Africa, and some of those modifications may make the virus more resistant to antibodies and more transmissible.

In addition, the US has stated that non-US citizens are allowed to travel only to South Africa, Zimbabwe, Lesotho, Botswana, Namibia, Mozambique, Eswatini, and Malawi. There are cases of this variant in the UK, Israel, Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany, Italy, Australia, and Hong Kong, but not yet in the United States.

President Biden and Fauci discussed the variant and the administration’s response on Sunday, a White House official said. As Fauci explained at the meeting, while the exact transmission, severity, and other characteristics of the variant will take about two weeks to determine, existing vaccines should provide some protection.

Additionally, Fauci listed booster shots as the best protection against Covid for fully vaccinated individuals and encouraged adults and children who are not yet fully vaccinated to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

The fight against omicron has sparked the emergence of biotech companies. A reformulated vaccine against the variant of the omicron coronavirus may be available early next year, Moderna’s Chief Medical Officer Paul Burton said Sunday. While it is not yet clear if current vaccines can provide adequate protection or whether new vaccine formulations will be needed.

In the coming weeks, scientists will be able to find out what the vaccines can do against omicrons through studies and experiments already underway, Fauci said. According to the chief medical adviser, preventive measures such as getting vaccinated, getting a booster shot as soon as you can, and wearing masks and staying away from others are the best ways to protect yourself from the omicron variant.

Per the recommendation of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Fauci said that unvaccinated people should nevertheless get Covid 19 vaccinations. Taking the worst possible scenario into consideration is the best course of action, according to Fauci. The road people are saying may not be something we must follow all of the time, he said.