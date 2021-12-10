Amid this pandemic situation, US citizens are facing yet another epidemic of HIV infections. In the absence of enough testing and treatments during this overwhelming crisis situation, the number of HIV-positive cases amongst the sexually active people of the States is increasing at an alarming rate. To control the transmissions of this virus, CDC has updated its guidelines and is suggesting people go for PreP or pre-exposure prophylaxis drugs.

The US Fights Another Epidemic Of HIV Infections

The human immunodeficiency virus or HIV as it’s commonly called is a disease that affects the immune system of the body. The virus attacks the cells so badly, that the body’s resistance power to any kind of antigen renders it weak. If not attended to on time, this infection can lead to the fatal disease what is called acquired immunodeficiency syndrome or AIDS. In order to put a hold on this virus and prevent some unprecedented incidents, the health officials have come forward with this step.

According to Dr. Demetre Daskalakis, the director of the Division of HIV prevention of CDC, PreP drugs can help protect people by reducing the chances of getting infected by the virus. It’s kind of a preventive measure where the experts are trying to curb the virus at the very first stage. It is said to be almost 99% efficient in doing its job and hence can be attributed as a powerful agent in stopping the endemic. Dr. Daskalakis is encouraging doctors to talk freely with the patients about these drugs and suggest them to anyone who might hesitate about their sexual inclinations.

The CDC had laid the guidelines for those people who are sexually active, be it men or women, who have got some kind of sexually transmitted disease in the past 6 months or are reluctant in using condoms while mating. Since it can also be spread through sharing injections with HIV-infected people, the drugs are recommended to them too. In cases that are commonly found in gay or bisexual communities, this preventive intervention could help in reducing the number of HIV-infected individuals in such populations.

Almost 45,000 new cases of HIV infections every day have been reported in the year 2019 of which 59% belong to sub-Saharan Africa and about 34,800 cases were from the US according to CDC reports. A total of 690,000 cases of HIV infections had been recorded in 2020 worldwide. As per UNAIDs, approximately 37.6 million people are HIV/AIDS positive worldwide and almost 160,000 children have been found to have contracted the infections in the year 2020. There had been 1.5 million cases of new infections worldwide in 2020.

The statistics are quite alarming for the CDC officials to update its guidelines and recommend the PreP medicine Truvada to every gender. This is the first type of medicine that the guidelines suggest. A new drug called Descovy had been added to this list. This approved medication is applicable for sexually active men and transgender women. An entirely new provision of getting a bimonthly injection of cabotegravir has also been included in the revised set of rules. However, this still awaits FDA approval. The drugs are usually available as pills that can be taken daily or as per the doctor’s guidance.

With a global rise in the number of HIV infections, the CDC health officials have had to change their guidelines to incorporate PreP drugs and injections and recommend people not to hesitate to try these drugs out for the safety of the whole nation. The PreP drugs are by far the strongest tools in dealing with the epidemic as per the health experts. The CDC, along with the doctors, is trying to instruct people to come forward and not shy away from using the drugs.