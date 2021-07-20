To enter public spaces including cafes, restaurants, etc., COVID-19 vaccination proof is now required. This could help contain the ongoing pandemic in the United States?

From the late 19th century onwards, vaccine passports were used in the US.

The vaccination passport or similar thing is likely to remain voluntary in today’s world.

On July 12th, 2021, the government of Emmanuel Macron announced that anyone traveling long distances by train, entering a café, shopping center, or restaurant will be required to show a COVID-19 health pass beginning next August. In order to contain the rapid spread of Delta all over the country, greater restrictions in public places are being put in place.

Could The US Follow A Similar Approach To France’s Vaccination Requirements?

COVID-19 vaccination records, negative test results, and recovery from COVID-19 are all included on the medical pass, which is known officially as the EU Digital COVID Certificate. As of July 21, everyone over 12 will need the pass to enter movie theaters, museums, live theaters, theme parks, and cultural centers.

Edouard Mathieu of Our World in Data tweeted that more than 2.2 million vaccination appointments were booked online as a result of Macron’s announcement.

Reuters reports that the new rules caused unrest in France as French citizens protested encroaching on their rights and discrimination against the unvaccinated as a result. French vaccination coverage has reached nearly 40% of the population. We are facing a similar outbreak of the Delta variant in the United States, with similar vaccination rates. Are vaccine requirements like those of Macron ready to be implemented?

A vaccine passport is not a new concept in the United States.

Vaccine passports in the United States aren’t a new concept, according to Bruce Y. Lee, professor of health policy and management at the University of California, Los Angeles. In the context of vaccine passports, he said that if a child wants to go to school, he or she needs a vaccination. These discussions aren’t entirely out of the blue, according to him. Reports from Time claim that vaccine passports date back to the late 19th century in the United States.

The country required that travelers enter the country with proof of vaccination against smallpox. Vaccination certificates and scars on the arm could demonstrate vaccination. Smallpox survivors might also be permitted if their skin had distinctive scarring from the disease. Many types of employment letters required proof of smallpox vaccination — especially those in confined conditions such as factories, mines, and other industrial settings.

Before joining a club or social function, certain gatherings may require proof of vaccinations. Smallpox vaccinations were also required in public schools, just as they are today for measles, mumps, and various infectious diseases.

The last natural outbreak of smallpox was eradicated in the United States in 1949, due to the smallpox vaccination program. Since 1980, the world has been free of smallpox thanks to the World Health Organization. Even though vaccinations have been required to have access to public spaces in the United States for decades, there is still political opposition to the idea today. The idea of vaccine passports has been criticized by some political leaders [in the U.S.] already, Lee said.

The opposition to vaccine passports is at least partially the result of Americans who cannot think about what is best for the community versus what is best for themselves. Richard M. Carpiano teaches public policy at Riverside called the University of California. [Discussions about mandates] often turn into “I should be able to do anything I want,” but that’s not the underlying foundation of our social contract, which is: “Anything you need, as long as you don’t hurt anyone,” he explained.

