It was a decision widely followed by parents and teachers throughout America. An independent advisory council to the US FDA recommended that authorities approve Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccination for children aged 5 to 11 years. This population included 28 million children. Following a vote of 17-0 in favor and one abstention, the advisory committee determined that there were more advantages than hazards to taking the injection. Suppose the FDA heeds the group’s recommendations and the US Centers for Disease Prevention, and Control concurs. In that case, vaccines for younger children may be administered as early as next week, according to the panel.

The US Joined A Select Group Of Countries That Vaccinate Young Infants

According to federal authorities and experts, thousands of children between the ages of 5 and 11 have been admitted to hospitals with Covid-19, and almost 100 children had died as a result of the epidemic, prompting the decision. Dr. Amanda Cohn, a top vaccination specialist at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said that Covid-19 “is the eighth leading cause of death among children in this age range over the last year.”

This vaccination will reduce fatalities and ICU hospitalizations in children. It will also avoid severe long-term unfavorable effects in children who get this vaccine. According to data from Pfizer, the vaccination was 90.7 percent effective in preventing symptomatic Covid-19 in children aged 5 to 11 years. The fact that the decision was made on the basis of inadequate safety data, which revolved on the dangers of a rare cardiac illness known as myocarditis, seemed to cause several members of the advisory group concern.

According to the company, Pfizer has reduced the dosage for younger children to one-third the potency used for persons 12 and older. According to experts, the smaller amount should lessen the likelihood of negative effects. As the Christmas season approaches, many parents are worried about safeguarding their children at school, and a pediatric Covid-19 vaccination has become a more serious problem as the season approaches. Covid-19 vaccinations for children have previously been approved in a small number of countries. In September, Cuba became the first nation in the world to vaccinate children as young as two years old, making it the first in the world. A number of other countries, including Chile, China, El Salvador, and the United Arab Emirates, have allowed immunizations for younger children. Many European nations are still debating whether or not to immunize children under the age of 12. Meanwhile, due to a scarcity of vaccine doses, vaccination of children under the age of 12 is not an option in many parts of the globe.

What can I do to assist my kid in preparing for the vaccine?

