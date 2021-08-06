Scientists had to climb two spiraling stairways, the size of two super-sized refrigerators, to reach atop two multi-million dollars priced state-of-the-art equipment. The investment of $40000000 from the National Science Foundation is aimed at advancing the development of drugs and encourage health research.

The new equipment, named spectrometer work in the same way as an MRI scanner. An MRI scanner takes pictures so as to see the inside of the human body. But the new equipment takes pictures of molecules instead of people. Nuclear imaging will enable scientists to research on molecules; every single atom. This way, scientists will be able to study chemical reactions in differing scenarios. The larger the magnet is in the equipment, the detailed research will be. The equipment will help scientists analyze the components of a battery. They will learn more about nanomaterials and about coatings on surfaces. It will open up the horizons of research, in the avenues man has never even imagined.

The US Laboratories Getting New Sophisticated Equipment

The University of Georgia in Athens and the University of Wisconsin at Madison will each have this state-of-the-art megahertz spectrometer within three years. And they will join the UConn School of Medicine. The three institutes will then have a network of highly advanced nuclear magnetic resonance.

Scientists in Georgia will research a mixture of substances. Their counterparts in Wisconsin will learn about solid.

Someone climbs a stairway that wraps the machine and drops a tube that contains the sample on the top. An air elevator takes these small tubes into the magnet. Here, it isolates every molecule and studies each one in detail.

Each spectrometer costs $30000000. And there is just a handful of such equipment in the country. Researchers outside the country are seldom given access to this equipment. Engineers in the National Science Foundation are confident that the addition of such equipment will improve research to a great extent.

This is exciting news for researchers in the US. The country lagged behind Europe in the matters of procurement and installation of such a technology. Scientists have long been stressing the need for more advancement in the field of nuclear imaging. If the country fails to keep up with technologies like this, it will lose its power as a global leader. Researchers in the other parts of the world will start finding solutions for complex scientific problems.

According to one scientist, he can never overstate how important such equipment is. If they want to learn about a protein, they have to know how its atoms are arranged and how it interacts with other things.

With this, nuclear imaging technology becomes available to students of STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics); institutes that serve minorities, and any other institution capable of preparing the samples but cannot afford the technology.

This investment from NSF does not mean to confine itself with spectrometers. It also aims to build a cyberinfrastructure capable of storing, processing, and sharing data. It is also striving to develop a protocol. This will enable students to use the data and become experts in the field.

Higher-field equipment deserves the utmost importance. Biological samples, most of the time, are unstable. Equipment like this speeds up the collection of samples.

Using nuclear magnetic resonance, scientists can view the speed of an atom. They can view thousands of such atoms at the same time.

This technology, according to experts, will improve the study of how proteins form in neurological conditions like Alzheimer’s. I will also help a lot in the study of the diseases like COVID 19. It enables them to study the structure of spiked proteins along with that of the receptor cells with which it binds itself.

This is just the beginning of such a network. Scientists expect it to expand and help more institutes share information and resources.