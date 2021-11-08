The US is close to having an oral antiviral COVID pill which will be a game changer, say experts, especially for immunocompromised people

The US Might Approve Antiviral COVID Pill Which Will Be A Game Changer

Pfizer is all set to complete two more studies on Paxlovid, its antiviral therapy by December and will submit the data to the Food and Drug a

Administration. Initial studies have shown that this pill reduces the risk of death and hospitalization by 89%.

A British agency on Thursday advised molnupiravir for those with moderate to mild COVID-19 infection with at least one vulnerability for severe sickness.

Parents can open the website and type their ZIP Code and can immediately get a list of pharmacies and centers after clicking on the box specifying that they are looking for vaccines for the 5 to 11 years old children. Overtime, the list will expand and new sites will open.

It will be made possible on some sites to click and make an online appointment. Other sites will ask for your phone number and you will get a call when there is an available appointment.

Healthcare company that runs this site is Castlight Health. Its chief medical officer Dr. Dena Bravata said that vaccine appointments for children would not face the scramble that adults faced when vaccines were first made available to them in winter and spring.

She said they have pressurized and tested the system a lot and they are good to go.

Meanwhile, a lawsuit has been filed against the Biden administration arguing that States have the right to authorize and require vaccinations and not the federal government.

Eric Schmitt, Attorney General of Missouri said that this mandate is unlawful, unwise and unconstitutional. He said he filed this lawsuit to protect freedom of people, to protect businesses of Missouri and stop bureaucratic tyrants trying to want control and power.

On Friday, the FDA approved a 15 minute COVID-19 test of a company in California. It will be able to supply more than 50 million kits every month.

The test kit, known as the iHealth COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test does not need to be prescribed and can be taken without symptoms too.

iHealth Labs Inc., the California-based company will sell the kit at $13.98. The company is also planning to set this sale on Amazon. For now, the tests are available at ihealthlabs.com, said the marketing manager of iHealth Labs, Sharon Fei.

If demand warrants, the company has the capacity to circulate more than 100 million kits within two months.

Individuals aged 15 years or older can themselves administer nasal tests in a week of developing COVID-19 symptoms. If administered by a parent, the test can be used for children two years in and above. According to the food and drug administration, people without any symptoms can check themselves twice over three days.

These home tests are inexpensive, don’t require a prescription and can be self-administered, they have become popular among people who want to go to labs that can prove to be expensive and may take two days to deliver.

Quidel and Abbott are the two biggest cOVID-19 home kit manufacturers. They slowed down the production of these kits during spring as cases of COVID-19 dropped significantly. But the highly contagious delta variant is the one we have never seen before and is responsible for driving another surge, forcing manufacturers to produce more kits.

Meanwhile, many guardians and parents are weighing the benefits and risks of vaccinating their children. Medical experts urge them that lower doses give the same level of protection to children as adults.