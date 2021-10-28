Cancer care and treatment can be costly.

A toll is taken on health, emotions, time, relationships, and finances. Treatment costs must be discussed with your health care team.

A new report shows that cancer patients in America spent over $21 billion on healthcare in 2019.

Out of this, 16.22 billion were out-of-pocket costs and 4.87 billion were patient time costs.

US Patients Lose $21 Billion Annually To Cancer Costs

The value of the time that patients spend traveling, waiting for, and receiving care is known as patient time cost.

Karen Knudsen said that greater attention to addressing patient medical financial hardship needs to be paid as the costs of treating cancer continue to rise.

This includes difficulty paying bills, delaying or forgoing care, and high levels of financial distress.

Karen is the chief executive officer of the American Cancer Society.

In out-of-pocket costs, there was substantial variation.

This may be a reflection of differences in intensity and duration of treatment along with survival.

For breast cancer, the costs were the highest at 3.14 billion, followed by prostate at 2.26 billion, colon at 1.46 billion, and lung at 1.35 billion.

This shows the higher rate of some of the cancers.

The direct costs to patients were focused on by the authors of the report.

The cost of caring for cancer overall is much higher in the United States as productivity costs also need to be included.

In the initial phase of care, which is the first 12 months after the diagnosis, the average annual costs out of pocket for medical services and prescription drugs among adults older than 65 were the highest.

These figures amounted to $2,200 and $243 respectively.

The end-of-life phase also had high costs of $3,823 and $448 respectively. This phase is the last 12 months before death)

According to part 2 of the latest Annual report to the Nation on the Status of Cancer, during initial and end of life phases of care, the average annual out-of-pocket costs for medical services for patients diagnosed with localized cancer was lower than those who had more advanced cancer.

In July, part 1 was published and national cancer statistics were focused on.

On Oct. 26, the new paper was published in the Journal of the National Cancer Institute.

The North American Association of Central Cancer Registries, the US National Cancer Institute, the American Cancer Society, and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have collaborated to publish this journal.

Knudsen said that efforts to minimize the patient economic burden of cancer can be informed by these findings and specific estimates may be helpful while studying the cost-effectiveness of interventions that are associated with cancer prevention, treatment, diagnosis, and care for survivors.

Dr. Norman Sharpless, the director of the NCI said that it is important to think about the costs of treatment in this modern era of cancer research. He added that the effect of these costs on patients must also be thought about.

He said that they are well aware of the issue of financial toxicity for these patients even though cancer research is very exciting and promising.

He added that the total kind of progress they want to see will not be achieved if the cost of highly effective therapy is too high.

He said that an important goal that everyone in the cancer community should strive for is to make and ensure that not just some, but all patients get equal access to therapy that may be beneficial to them.

He concluded by saying that this report can guide them towards that end.