Since the coronavirus came 2 years back hospitals and health care clinics are packed 24*7 with many times doctors working 24 hours a day. With the latest variant, the world is again on high alert as it is said to be more dominant than the Delta variant.

The US Prepares Itself For Battle Against Omicron

The US has asked hospitals to increase their staff and beds however, the hospitals are still seeing a large number of covid positive patients with Delta variant.

Even though big states are seeing their numbers decline many of the smaller states are now reporting new cases in high numbers all across the US. Michigan is seeing their all-time high hospitalization and is set to overcome the one seen in April as well.

9 hospitals in Michigan reported that they are at their 100% capacity and no more beds are available. Doctors stated that they have to refer any new patient coming to their hospitals as there is no more beds available.

Wisconsin and Minnesota are also seeing similar results. Monroe County in New York declared an emergency when a large number of people got sick and had to be hospitalized due to the covid 19 virus.

Officials announced that of all the hospitalized people most of the patients are not vaccinated which is a grave concern. US government has urged non-vaccinated people to get their doses as quickly as possible so as to keep out of hospitalization.

Many of the pharmacies and doctor`s clinics are observing a large number of people gathered in line for getting their booster shots. Many of the hospitals have also informed that there is a shortage of booster shots as well.

As per Jim Justice, the Governor of West Virginia stated that only 31% of people over the age of 65 have received booster shots and most of the hospitals have reported there is a shortage of booster shots.

All over the US, only 44% of people who are over the age of 65 have received booster shots. Jim Justice stated that if booster shots are not made available quickly then the rate of hospitalization will be more in the coming times. With the winter season approaching the immunity will be much lower and could make it hard for people.

Pharma company Pfizer stated that they are increasing the production rates of booster shots and vaccines in order to fulfill the vaccine requirements. As of now, 60% of the total population in the US has been fully vaccinated however only 1/5th of this population has received a booster shot.

As per the data from the CDC (Centers of Disease Control and Prevention) the older people are getting booster shots while the younger people over the age of 18 are still waiting to receive their booster shot.

Many people are now rushing to get their vaccination as quickly as possible as the news of Omicron spreads around. Many of the people are also fearing there might be a new lockdown coming which might affect the business and finance as well.

US government has stated that the researchers and scientists are still working on identifying if the current vaccine is effective against the new variant. It is said that the new variant has more than 50 mutations and it would take some time for the researchers to test against all the mutations.

Pharma companies are also working on testing the new variant against their vaccines and no results have yet been given out by any of the parties. In the meantime, the US has stopped all air travel from South Africa and other African countries due to this.