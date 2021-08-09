The US at Record High in Daily Averages of New COVID 19 Infections

The weekly average of new Coronavirus infections in the US is more than 100000. This is the highest since the winter surge.

The daily average of new COVID 19 infections in the US is 100000. This, according to health officials, signals the country’s return to the winter surge. This is also a grim reminder of how fast the Delta variant is spreading all over the country. In late June, the same was almost 11000. At present, it is 107,143. To reach this number previously, the country took nine months. It peaked in January with 250,000. The number was the lowest in June. But within 42 days, it reached 100,000. This happened despite the country being able to vaccinate 70% of the adult population and this is what is worrying the officials.

The weekly average of deaths too increased correspondingly. As per the data available from Johns Hopkins University, it was 270 for the past two weeks. As of Friday, the daily average of deaths is over 500.

The Delta variant is spreading fast in the Southern States where the rate of vaccination is relatively low. Hospitals there are about to reach a tipping point with patients being admitting in overwhelming numbers.

Health professionals worry that if people don’t get vaccinated in large numbers, the number of new infections will continue to rise.

According to CDC, if the country fails to vaccinate as many people as possible, it is going to witness several hundred thousand new infections a day. It will be a return to the previous surge of winter.

The number of hospitalizations is showing a similar trend. It is now so grim that hospitals are struggling to provide adequate care for patients being admitted there.

In Houston, the healthcare mechanism is almost at a tipping point. It had to take some of its patients out of the city for better care. They had to transfer one patient to North Dakota.

Ambulances there had to wait for hours at a stretch to offload patients in the hospitals here due to lack of beds. This, doctors fear, would long to excessively delayed responses and 911 calls. And hospitals don’t expect to see any relief in the near future, at least for 21 days.

An 11-month old girl suffering from seizures infected with Coronavirus had to be transported to a hospital 274KM away. Missouri has stationed more than 30 ambulances and 60 personnel to assist in transporting patients.

Even now, health officials maintain that the vaccines authorized for use in the US are effective against all Coronavirus variants including the Delta. Here is what CDC has to say about the Delta variant: