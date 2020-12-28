The CDC has announced that passengers coming from the UK to the US will have to test covid negative. The new strain of coronavirus that was found in the UK is spreading at a rapid pace and this has led to several travel restrictions on Britain in the last week.

US Requires Negative Covid Test For Air Passengers From UK

Several countries across the world have banned British travelers due to the growing number of covid cases involving the new variant of coronavirus. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson had said that the new variant was about 70% more transmissible than the original strain of coronavirus. The alarming number of new covid cases detected in London and other areas are due to the new variant.

However, the infections due to the new variant of coronavirus are not any more severe than the original strain. In this situation, there is no need to panic when all necessary precautions are taken. The new variant can spread at a faster pace and lead to more infections and hospitalizations in the near term.

According to the reports coming from CDC, the President is expected to sign the order on Friday and it will come into effect from Dec 28. In a statement issued to the media, the CDC said that the additional testing requirement for passengers coming from the UK will ensure that American public are protected from the new variant. The CDC also mentioned that they had taken similar measures in the past to contain the spread of covid 19 in the country.

The new variant of coronavirus is spreading panic across the world as diverse views are coming about the virus. While some experts argue that mutations are common and there is nothing to worry, others also say that this mutation is unlike the normal ones and it has the potential to create a huge spike in the number of new infections.

According to some genetic experts, the new variant that is spreading across the UK is more dangerous than the original strain and it might have already seeped into the US. experts say that the US may already have hundreds of cases which are due to the new variant of coronavirus. In this regard, the authorities have to be extra careful as it has the potential to spread at a faster pace and lead to more hospitalizations in a short period.

The public health care in the US is already overburdened with a rising number of hospitalizations and they will reach a point of breakdown if there is a further spike in the number of covid cases. California is close to running out of ICU beds and the situation is not looking optimistic even when a vaccine is readily available in the market.

On the other hand, some experts also say that mutations are so common with any virus and it is no different with coronavirus. They say that there may be as many as two new variants coming every month and there is nothing to worry about.

Experts also say that the existing vaccines may be effective against the new variant of coronavirus found in the UK. BioNTech CEO has said that they are doing further studies in this regard and the company will be able to clarify about the effectiveness of its covid vaccine on the new variants in the next few weeks.

Earlier this week, the government was not too keen on imposing travel restrictions on passengers coming from the UK. However, the CDC has intervened and said that this will help the authorities to control the pandemic in the near future. Passengers coming from the UK will also have to quarantine themselves according to CDC guidelines.