Covid 19 pandemic has brought a lot of issues all over the world even in the US. During the 2nd half of 2021 US was seeing many people being hospitalized and an increase in death rate even after the vaccine distribution had started. The delta variant was highly contagious and was more dominant in the non-vaccinated people.

However, in the latest report published by CDC (Centre for Disease Control and Prevention) on Thursday, it could be seen that the number of hospitalization cases and deaths has fallen over by 60%.

US Seeing A Downfall In The Covid Cases By A Margin Of 60%

Although this is good news Rochelle Walensky the director of CDC said that children are not yet out of harm’s way as they are not fit for vaccinations.

Child hospitalization cases have gone down from what it was in peak September. With the country entering into cold weather this could prove again to be fatal as the immune system of a person weakens during the winter.

The US was seeing an average of 127,531 cases per day in mid of September, which has now reduced to 69,011 daily. This is indeed good news as many doctors and hospital staff are getting a breather and the new cases are not as severe as the ones in September.

Dr Scott Gottlieb who was a former FDA (Food and Drug Administration) commissioner said that the cases due to the Delta variant could be the last wave of infection as more and more people are getting vaccinated every day, thereby increasing the immunity and breaking the covid chain.

Gottlieb clarified that more variants will come however, the numbers won’t be as high as what we saw with the Delta variant and the health care systems will be in a better position to handle this issue.

CDC has cautioned everyone to keep wearing masks especially the K-12 schools. Children are not yet eligible for vaccination and they are the ones most vulnerable to this as well. CDC has very well asked the schools to make sure the kids know the importance of wearing the masks and the need for social distancing.

All school authorities are to be fully vaccinated before entering the schools. The schools are to sanitise the environment every day when the kids leave so that they can come to a safe place the next day.

In other news, Dr Anthony Fauci says that most parents are not yet confident to get their kids vaccinated right away. Many of them want to wait out at least one month to see if there are any side effects and are scared for their kids.

Vaccine criteria are said to be expanded to get a younger audience in the age group of 5-11. FDA has a panel to discuss if Pfizer – BioNTech vaccine could be administered to this age group. The decision of that meeting is yet to be out and a result will be soon announced by next week.

In a survey conducted it was found that parents with children in the age group of 5 – 11 only 27% were ready to get their child vaccinated which is another issue that the government needs to tackle. Fauci says that the only way to explain to the parents is to show them the cons of not getting their kids vaccinated. Another 33% agreed to get their kids vaccinated only after a month as they want to see if there are any risks involved in this.

Kids should be vaccinated at the earliest as the schools have started and they are in danger of getting the virus more than anyone else.