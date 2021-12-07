The US Seeing A New Surge In Covid Cases – Corona Updates

The US has been in news for a long time as the cases are rising day after day in the new wave. Since the vacations have started and thousands of people travel to their homes the US saw more than 100,000 cases in a day. This has been the highest number in the last 2 months and it is being said that if this continues it can rise to an all-time high as well.

The death rate has also increased from 900 deaths per day to 1,600 deaths per day as of Saturday. 99.99% of these cases are due to the delta variant and are being termed as the 3rd wave. With Omicron now making its way to the US, the health authorities have made more stringent travel rules for the passengers on domestic flights as well. Omicron has now been identified in 16 states in the US and this has spread in less than a week.

Researchers and health care professionals have stated that Omicron could be potentially more dangerous than the delta and any other variant that we have seen. With more than 50 mutations and more than 30 of these mutations shows a protein spike marker which could be deadly if vaccination is not taken. Health care professionals for the time being are asking people to get fully vaccinated along with the booster shots so that their immunity can be heightened.

Dr. Vivek Murthy a General surgeon stated that the US is now more than prepared to take on the new variant, however, the rising number from the delta variant is a concern in itself. He stated that vaccines do help in keeping people out of hospitalization and not many severe cases are observed in people who are fully vaccinated. Health care systems have now been upgraded and staff has been trained on how to tackle such situations.

As per reports from CDC (Centre for Disease Control and Prevention), no death has yet occurred due to the Omicron variant however, some of the patients are critically ill. Researchers are still trying to figure out if the current vaccines are effective against the new variant or are there a change needed in the vaccine structure.

Dr. Richard Besser who was the former director of CDC stated that losing 1000 people a day is a major concern and the government should take some harsh steps in order to stop this. Most of the dying patients are unvaccinated ones, and this proves that vaccination does help you in staying alive. The purpose of vaccination is not to keep the virus out but to stop the virus from causing harm to the human body.

Dr. Anthony Fauci the chief medical advisor to the White House stated that only travel if all the people have been fully vaccinated and got their booster shots. The US won’t be stopping domestic travel for the time being however, international travel has got stringent restrictions now. An RT-PCR test is now compulsory for all incoming travelers from any country with full vaccination.

US government also mentioned that they will be providing free home test kits to the people who have insurance. People can buy these test kits from a local store or order them online and can get reimbursed from their insurance company. This is applicable to people who have company insurance as well.

President Joe Biden stated that more resources are being deployed for helping the remote areas so that people won’t have to travel. Pharma companies have been asked to increase their productions so as to meet the demand in the market for vaccines.