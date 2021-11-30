The US Department of Health and Human Services has counseled Americans not to be complacent and to prepare as much as they can for the Omicron variant of Covid 19, which the World Health Organization has just designated a variant of concern. In a technical brief issued Monday, the WHO said the risk associated with the newly discovered coronavirus B.1.1.529 is very high.

The US Are Trying To Figure Out Three Questions About The Omicron

Currently, several experts are attempting to answer these three critical questions: Does it pose more danger/danger/death than other variants? Is Omicron more contagious because of its mutations? Does it have a higher resistance to vaccines? Additionally, US travel restrictions went into effect for flights to and from South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique, and Malawi over the weekend. Several countries have detected the Omicron variant that originated in South Africa.

It hasn’t been confirmed yet in the US, but experts believe it will soon appear here after being detected in Canada. The best protection against Omicron is vaccination and boosters since much about the illness is still unknown. As of now, data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reveal that about 59.1% of US adults are fully vaccinated and 19.1% have received a booster dose.

US travel restrictions go into effect

Since the variant was first identified in South Africa, it has also been found in the above-mentioned countries. From now on, South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique, and Malawi will not be allowed to enter the US. The United States has joined several other countries in taking similar measures.

Travel restrictions were instituted despite the Biden administration’s belief that Omicron would likely show up in the US. Experts have been assessing Omicron’s potential impact while they work on determining its impact. According to the US Travel Association, restrictions should be reconsidered following their directive on Sunday.

In a statement, the association acknowledged that covid variants are a concern, but the absence of closed borders has not stopped them from reaching the United States, while vaccinations have proved incredibly durable. In a statement, the association said America’s travel industry has been vocal in advocating vaccines for everyone. They said that assessing the risk and health condition of a visitor is the best method to welcome qualified international travelers into the US, with vaccine requirements and health tests already in place.

In an interview with CNN on Sunday, the director of the National Institutes of Health said that Omega reinforces the importance of vaccination. The senator also called on those who haven’t been immunized to do so. If Omicron is another wake-up call, then let’s get up! he said. You can accomplish this in America. On Fox News Sunday, he stated that the vaccines are safe and effective; more than 200 million people have been injected with these vaccines. They’re something that you and your family should have, he said.

As Americans relax their precautions after nearly two years and return from a Thanksgiving break that saw air travel similar to that of pre-pandemic levels, warnings of a renewed threat from Omicron are being issued.

The impact of global travel restrictions was also mentioned by passengers arriving at Newark International Airport from Johannesburg on a direct flight Sunday morning. Hoboken, New Jersey resident Kyle Bogert told CNN his family was still in South Africa due to a canceled connection through Dubai as they were en route to the airport.

There are a lot of versions of these popping up in different places, and many airports have been shut down as a result. Until you are stuck there or your family is stuck there, it is kind of in the back of your mind, he said. Among the passengers on Bogert’s flight, in addition to being advised to get Covid 19 tested, he also noted that he exited from his flight normally.