Decreasing cases of Delta and mass vaccination drives along with mass mandates had finally given some hope to the Americans before gearing up for the Thanksgiving ceremony. But the states are under pressure again, as the new variant Omicron makes its presence felt in almost 25 of the US southern states. Even, an increase in the number of Delta cases is making headlines again.

The US under Omicron pressure: New Cases Are Rising

Scientists are opting for gene mapping to curb the chances of transmission. Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, has mentioned that already 25 of the US states, including the lately joined states of Texas, Georgia, Louisiana, and Florida are recording an increase in the number of cases steadily.

Covid cases have reached a count of 100,000 per day which is estimated to be a 16% increase over last week’s data. Dr. Walensky expects the numbers to be rising in the near future. However, Delta is still the leader of all the variants according to her. 99% of the cases are still due to Delta.

In Texas, the first case had been reported from Harris County near Houston. The Harris County Public Health and Texas Department of State Health Services are investigating the case. According to Dr. John Hellerstedt, the state health department commissioner, such cases are expected to happen in any state looking at the fast rate at which the new variant spreads. CDC has recorded an average of 2,554 cases weekly. However, this number is much less than the number recorded previously. Georgia also saw its first three cases of Omicron recently with patients showing mild infections. The State Health Department officials are trying to identify their close contacts. Georgia had recorded an average of 1,334 cases till Thursday.

Several counties of Louisiana are reporting positive cases of infection and many are just suspected ones. Residents of Greater New Orleans are worried about the number of rising cases in the neighborhoods. Dr. Joseph Kanter, the State Health Officer, is urging people in the state to go for vaccinations as he feels that the decrease in the severity of the cases can only be attributed to the vaccines. 439 new cases have been recorded in Louisiana according to CDC. As for Florida, 2 new cases have been recorded recently and according to CDC, 1,873 positive cases had been recorded on a weekly average. However, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has relaxed all the guidelines for its county men. He said that he would not be putting up any mask mandate or force its people to follow any lockdown rules. He is reluctant about imposing the state guidelines.

The positive number of cases was almost trending towards a decline but just after the Thanksgiving celebrations, the numbers started shooting up. John Hopkins University has recorded a 23 % increase in new cases all over. According to Dr. Ofer Levy of Boston Children’s Precision Vaccines Program Director, although the numbers are rising because of the fast transmissibility of the new variant, we should not panic. The sample sizes are still very small to determine anything. It will need time. But the good news is that cases of ultimate severity have not been noted yet and that’s possible because of the vaccines.

While Pfizer-BioNTech promises to serve the people of the US with their third dose, vaccine experts are still searching for new information as to whether any Omicron-specific vaccine should be there or not.