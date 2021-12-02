US Government Urged That Booster Shots To Be Taken At The Earliest

With the announcement of the variant Omicron, the US government has urged all eligible citizens to take their vaccinations at the earliest. People who are eligible for booster shots should also take them as quickly as possible.

It has been observed that the vaccine`s efficacy decreases if it has crossed 6 months after the 2nd dose. Seeing this the FDA (Food and Drug Administration) asked the US government to distribute the booster shots for all the people over the age of 18.

One of the main concerns about Omicron is that it has a higher transmission rate than the Delta variant. Although it was identified in South Africa 2 weeks earlier it has already made its way to more than 20 countries as of now. America and Asia are yet to see any case of Omicron as of now.

Researchers state that they are not yet sure if Omicron is more contagious than the delta variant or not but it is known that it transmits much faster than the Delta variant. However, many of the smaller states are now seeing an increased case of hospitalization due to the delta variant.

Many researchers and doctors stated that vaccines are still the best bet against the Omicron variant and will help in lowering hospitalization.

Doctors state that even if there is a slight change in the variant the antibodies are able to adapt to it however one would need a good level of vaccine with good efficacy to obtain this. This is one of the reasons why the US government is asking the people to get their booster shots as quickly as possible.

Dr. Francis Collins the director at US National Institute of Health states that the variant will some or the other way make it to America and by then it would be really helpful if people are vaccinated.

This could save many hospital beds and doctors can prioritize the patients in critical health first. Dr. Collins stated that one of the specialties of the Omicron is that it has more than 50 mutations that have not yet been seen in any other variant.

However, among the 50 mutations, 30 mutations are in spike proteins stated Collins. These protein spikers are basically targeted by the vaccine and this destroys the virus as well. Hence getting vaccinated is really helpful as most of the protein markers are covered by the current vaccines.

One of the things that the researchers are trying to figure out is if there is any protein spike that might evade the vaccine. If yes then the pharma companies would have to make some changes in the vaccine and produce them.

However, the director of Moderna had stated that if there is a need to change the vaccine it would take few time and can only be given to the general population by early 2022.

In the meantime, many of the smaller states are now observing higher hospitalization cases of Delta variant all across the US again. Upon closer inspection, it has been found that most of the hospitalization cases are of people who are not vaccinated.

Doctors state that this is mostly due to the winter season and many people are seeing lower immunity than usual which has led to increasing in cases. Another issue is that few of the hospitalization cases are of adults who have completed more than 6 months with their 2nd dose and has not yet taken the booster shots.

Biden administration has stated that they are dispatching additional resources to the smaller states to provide help.