The United States has come a long way in its vaccination drive as present vaccination figures show over 2.2 million doses of the vaccine being administered in a single day. Vaccinations had, however, touched 3.4 million doses a day early this year in April when the vaccines had first been introduced in the United States.

US Vaccinations Rise As Several States Report Omicron Cases

After this early encouraging trend, vaccination rates dropped sharply as several state administration officials began to oppose vaccine mandates, some going to the extent of threatening to stop school funding if they went ahead with vaccinations in schools.

The White house Covid 19 data director Cyrus Shaphar, however, explained that half of this new surge in vaccinations were actually booster doses. The pharmacy chain Walgreens of the United States has reported an increased rush of people for both vaccinations as well as covid 19 across its stores across the country.

Meanwhile, the American Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is asking adults to get a third booster dose of the SARS-CoV-2 vaccine as the threat of the omicron variant is beginning to loom over the world in a possible new wave of infections. The third booster dose of the vaccine had been cleared by the CDC in early November this year.

As of now, 60% of all Americans have been fully vaccinated and 21% of the fully vaccinated people have even taken the third booster dose. The rates of vaccinations are continuing to rise as more and more people are coming to get themselves vaccinated.

The threat of the Delta variant of the SARS-Cov-2 vaccine is still high in the United States as the rate of hospitalizations is beginning to increase once again. The delta variant is still the dominant strain and consists of 99% of all new cases. In the midst of this crisis, the omicron variant began to be detected in the United States since the second of December 2021 and five states have already been affected.

Though the hospitalizations of patients from Cold-19 infection is less than the 100,000 levels during September, they have already risen to 57000 and have increased to 10% over the rate of hospitalizations during the previous week.

There is a worldwide concern that the omicron variant could dominate the world in 3 to 4 months’ time. The major vaccine manufacturing companies are not expecting to have a new vaccine for the omicron variant ready before at least 3 months and by then a large number of people will have been infected with this new strain.

There are many medical experts, on the other hand, who believe that the vaccines presently being used will continue to be effective as they are stimulating the immune system to produce more and more antibodies in order to reduce the risk of infection from variants of the SARs-cov-2 vaccine.

Medical experts are, however, admitting that the degree of protection is likely to reduce with the new omicron strain but the existing vaccines will still be effective nevertheless. Doctors and medical experts are saying that the best options now are to get all 3 doses of the vaccine including the booster dose and continue following Covid- 19 protocol that includes wearing masks, maintaining social distancing, and maintaining cleanliness.

The concern is to increase the rate of vaccination in poorer countries of the world where vaccination rates are still low and could pose a threat to the rest of the world.

The rate of vaccinations is continuing to rise in the United States as wary and worried health care professionals are watching how lethal this new strain can prove to be.