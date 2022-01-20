According to the American Academy of Paediatrics and Children’s Hospital Association, there is a high increase in COVID-19 cases among children. Around 1 million new cases have been reported in the last week. From 7th to 13th January 2022, over 980,000 COVID-19 cases were reported in children from around the US. Compared to its previous week, this number of reports, which started from 31st December 2021 and ended on 6th January 2022, shows an increase of 69%, with the earlier reported number being 580,000 cases.

US Witnesses 69% Increase In Child Cases Of COVID-19

According to recent statistics, the United States has crossed over 9.5 million in COVID-19 cases for children. Shockingly, 10% of the cases that have been registered to date have been added just in the last week.

Some facts and figures:-

By now, 12.5% of children in the US are suffering from the COVID-19 virus. 17.8% of all reported cases in the US are children. Since the pandemic’s start, the children’s cases of COVID-19 have seen a 20% cumulative increase with the passing time. According to specific reports, there have been 4.4 million new cases of COVID-19 among children since September 2021.

Symptoms in children for the COVID-19 or the OMICRON variant of COVID-19 are:-

Cough, cold and a runny nose

Fever with chills

Breathing difficulties and feeling shortage of breath

Regular body and muscle aches along with fatigue

Loss of taste and smell

Headache

Vomiting

Some children also face Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome(MIS-C). In this, the child may experience a temperature of 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit, a red rash, belly pain, red eyes, cracking of the lips, etc.

According to the studies, children under two years, prematurely born, and children with lung diseases or obesity problems are at high risk. Children having Asthma may face extreme symptoms of COVID-19 due to their respiratory problems. Also, children with diabetes have a high risk against the virus as ill-managed diabetes weakens the immune system, making it harder to fight back with the virus.

Get your child aged five years or older vaccinated.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urges people to get their children from ages five years and older to get the COVID -19 vaccine for better protection against COVID-19.

Authorized vaccinations for children are as follows :

For children under four years, no vaccination has been authorized till now.

For children from 5-to 11 years old, Pfizer-BioNTech is authorized.

For teens between 12-17 years old, Pfizer-BioNTech is authorized.

How to get a vaccination for your child?

The Government is providing the COVID-19 vaccine for free to the people of the USA without considering their immigration and health insurance status.

Check if there are appointments for children vaccination available at your nearest pharmacy.

If your child has a healthcare provider, check if they are offering COVID-19 vaccination.

What is the treatment for the COVID-19 virus?

A person suffering from COVID -19 will have a fever, and to treat this, you have to use the usual Paracetamol such as Crocin, Calpol, or a few ago.

For cough and cold, use normal cough and cold medicines.

Use Vitamin C – 250 mg and other essential multivitamins to boost the child’s immunity.

Prevention is better than cure. Therefore, kids and adults should wear masks to sanitize themselves before touching the face, nose, lips, eyes, etc. Also, maintain distance from each other.

Conclusion

COVID-19 is a worldwide pandemic, and in the USA, it ranks among the top 10 reasons for child death. So it’s high time that you buckle up and take the necessary steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in society or into your household. The OMICRON variant is more easily spreadable so use sanitizers and masks. Most importantly, get your children vaccinated.