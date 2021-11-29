Last week South African health officials announced that they have seen a new variant in Gauteng which is expected to be more dangerous than the delta variant as well. White House chief medical advisor and director of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious disease Anthony Fauci stated that they are in contact with South African health officials on understanding the new covid variant and to see if the vaccine is effective against it or not.

The US Is Working With South African Health Officials On Omicron Variant

The US has also asked for the research materials from South African health officials so as to get a deeper understanding of the Omicron. Fauci has also asked all the other countries to co-ordinate their research about the new variant so as to make it easy for everyone. Many of the American and European countries have imposed travel restrictions from South Africa and other African countries as well.

The new variant has been seen in Israel, Belgium, and Botswana however no traces have yet been seen in Asian or American countries. There have been travel restrictions from South Africa and other nations to major countries to which the South African foreign minister stated that this is a rushed decision and the new variant has not been seen outside the Gauteng region.

Till now it has been confirmed that the new variant has more than 30 mutations and a few among them are highly dangerous. Researchers are still trying to figure out if the vaccine is effective against all the 30 mutations. The protein markers that this new variant targets still remain the same to which the drug giant Pfizer stated that the vaccine will be effective against the virus.

However, in recent times it has been observed that the efficacy of the vaccine is going lower in many adults and they have been ordered to take booster shots so as to boost their immunity.

On the South African foreign ministers’ comment that the nations are rushing by enabling the travel restrictions, Fauci stated that everyone is doing what they think is right in protecting their country’s people however, there is a basis for doing this. He further stated that if the virus makes its way to the overcrowded city then this will be a troublesome issue for the country.

CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) stated that due to Black Friday and other holiday seasons they are observing a higher number of cases which can be an issue in the coming winter season. On Saturday, it was confirmed that the Omicron variant had made its way to Italy, Germany as well.

Germany is seeing a new wave of cases and an emergency has been declared in Germany. The UK has asked all the citizens to keep on wearing the masks and if in public anyone is found without masks they will be penalized highly.

Fauci in an interview stated that the borders are tightly checked and if found positive they will be quarantined as well. Currently 10 days isolation period has been imposed on people who are tested positive. India had 2 people come from South Africa who had tested positive however the officials stated that the people are tested positive for delta variant.

The US is now asking people to take booster shots if they have completed 6 months of their 2nd vaccination. Pharma companies have stated that they are increasing the production of the vaccines in the coming weeks to meet the demand of the market. Dr. Anthony Fauci stated that they will have a verdict on the new variant in the coming weeks.