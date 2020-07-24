USA Hits 4 Million Cases Of COVID-19.

On Thursday the USA hit the latest bleak milestone in the historic pandemic: 4 million confirmed cases of infections. Experts agree that it is potentially 10 times higher than what’s been reported, according to federal data. About 143,000 people have died from the coronavirus in the USA, which leads the world for most cases and deaths.

Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, said in a Facebook Live interview July 6 that “We are still knee-deep in the first wave of this,” “And I would say, this would not be considered a wave. It was a surge or a resurgence of infections superimposed upon a baseline.”

USA TODAY has tracked the nation’s successes and major news since the first case was confirmed in January in Washington state. Here is the list of major news listed in USA TODAY and the number of cases they have reported.

July 23: the USA reaches 4 million cases

On Thursday the USA surpassed 4 million infections, its totally doubling the cases count in a little more than a month. The death toll approached 144,000. According to this result, the experts said many tests become irrelevant after delayed results and increase the chance of the virus’s spread.

June 11: the USA confirms 2 million cases

Toward the beginning of June, cases arrived at 2 million, 45 days after confirmed infections surpassed 1 million. In excess of twelve states and Puerto Rico saw cases spike at a faster rate in summer months. Experts said the unexpected uptick in cases could be due to lifting restrictions, isolated outbreaks, and the virus catching up to communities that had not been affected.

May 27: US death toll passes 100,000

On May 13, information ordered by Johns Hopkins University indicated the national curve flattening. Starting May 18, several states began to lift their restrictions, then Memorial Day saw more travel, busy beaches and pool parties. The outcome: Deaths from the coronavirus surpassed 100,000. As indicated by surveys, half of According to polls, half of Americans said they were unsure they would get a vaccine.

April 28: 1 million cases, more than 50,000 dead

Through the span of four months, the USA arrived at 1 million cases and in excess of 50,000 passings. Experts cautioned the number of cases was probably much higher because not all people infected by the coronavirus were tested.

Dr. Steven Corwin, president and CEO of NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital said “The million (cases) is clearly way under what the actual number will be because of all the issues of testing and all the people with mild symptoms that haven’t been tested,”

John Hopkins University tracking found the USA had the 33rd-highest mortality rate out of the 134 countries.

April 1: 200,000 confirmed cases

In the month of April for the first time, 1,000 people died in a single day. According to Johns Hopkins University, it has brought the national loss of life over 5,000, as indicated by Johns Hopkins University.

March 26: the USA leads the world with 100,000 cases

A day after the USA became the world’s most-infected nation, the nation passed 100,000 cases and had more than 1,000 deaths.

March 11: the USA passes 1,000 cases

Within eight days the U.S. cases jumped from 100 to more than 1,000. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the WHO, said in a statement “We cannot say this loudly enough, or clearly enough, or often enough: all countries can still change the course of this pandemic.”

Jan. 21: First-known US case

On Jan. 21 the first case of COVID-19 in the USA was reported soon after the CDC began implementing health screenings in airports.

The USA remains the leading coronavirus infected country with thousands of deaths and millions of rapidly increasing cases.