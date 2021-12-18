Even though the pandemic has brought many issues in people`s lives, the usage of vaping, alcohol, and drugs has seen a huge decline during the pandemic among the kids. Dr. Nora Volkow who is the director of the National Institute on Drug Abuse states that this is the sharpest decline ever to be seen in the history of drug use in teens.

Usage Of Alcohol & Drugs Observed To Be Lowest During Pandemic

In the last year, the alcohol consumption among the 12th graders dropped down from 55% to 47% while that for 10th graders dipped from 41% to 29% which is considered to be the lowest ever.

Eight graders’ alcohol consumption did not go down much lower only went 3% from 21% to 18%. The same statistics were seen in the consumption of marijuana were in it dropped from 35% to 30% among the 12th graders and from 28% to 17% drop was seen in 10th graders.

Vaping among the 8th graders decreased from 17% to 12% for 6th graders while that for 10th and 12th graders it went down from 30% to 20% on an average.

The report was taken from students who were in the mentioned grades and are presented by the University of Michigan’s team. Matthew Myers who is the president of the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids stated that FDA (Food and Drug Administration) should put a curb on e-cigarette which has a high amount of nicotine and menthol products and should go after the companies which are producing them.

Illegal consumption of drugs was also seen to take a declining curve in the last year wherein it dropped 5% among 8th and 10th graders while it dropped 7% among the 12th graders.

Volkow stated that they should take notice of all the variables which played a part in the lower consumption of these products.

Mostly as kids and teens were stuck in the home due to pandemics, they had limited access to all this from their dealers. Many of the kids who were addicted to these products thought to come clean as they were in presence of family and also stated that being with family helped in the withdrawal process.

In the survey, the students were also asked how they are feeling mentally with limited use of these products. Many kids stated that they started consumption of the products as their friends did and were mostly bored. Some also reported that during the initial days it was hard to fall asleep as their body was not used to this change.

The survey included kids from all ethnic backgrounds and incomes and consisted of 50% white, 5% Asian, 11% Black, and 17% Hispanic kids as well. There were 32,000 kids in the survey ranging in more than 320 public and private schools.

Richard Miech who is the lead author in the study stated that there could be a decline in usage if the authorities maintain a strict curb on these substances.

School authorities have been asked to put up certain seminars which would help the kids to know what the long-term effects would be if they consume these products. Counselors are now present in all schools who can help kids if they seek guidance.

The study also stated that e-cigarette is still considered a big threat to all the kids as it has high nicotine levels kids can get easily addicted to it. Moreover, it is easy to acquire from any local store.

The decision to ban e-cigarette is still pending with FDA and no dates have been released by the authorities as of now. However, the pandemic did provide a silver lining in the life of many kids.