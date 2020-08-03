USDA Issues Health Alert For Frozen Taquitos And Chimichangas That May Contain Plastic

According to the new public alert, several kinds of frozen beef and chicken taquitos and chimichangas are dangerous because they may contain plastic. On Saturday The Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service issued the alert on ready-to-eat products that contain “diced green chilies that have been recalled by the producer, Sun Valley Foods, due to concerns that the products may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically hard plastic.”

The FDA alerts that “plastic may pose a choking hazard or cause damage to teeth or gums.” And they also mention to select products under José Olé, Casa Mamita, and Walmart’s Great Value brand are listed in the USDA notice. They also mentioned that USDA is urging consumers not to consume these products and says they should be thrown out or returned. There have been “no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.”

USDA alerts that the products were produced by Ajinomoto Foods North America Inc. in Lampasas, Texas, and San Diego and shipped to retail locations nationwide. The products have the establishment number “EST 5590,” “P5590” or “EST. 17417” printed on the packaging above the expiration date. “FSIS is issuing this public health alert out of the utmost of caution to ensure that consumers are aware that these products, which bear the USDA mark of inspection, should not be consumed,” the alert said.

Some of the affected products are: