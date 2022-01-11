The number of Covid cases in the US escalates to a high level, and the infection is spreading rapidly among people. The worst part about this is that even the people who are completely vaccinated are still at high risk due to this recent virus.

Vaccinated Americans Without Risk Factors Are Shielded From Covid Virus

The new variant of coronavirus “Omicron”, which is more transmissible than any other variant, also accompanies threatening the lives of people all around.

The latest study conducted by CDC on vaccinated people provides relief and assurance in facing the worst impacts of Covid.

The study was performed on more than 1.2 million people and the results conclude that vaccinated people without any risk factor are less exposed to the severe impacts of the Covid virus.

Though this information is like little light in the dark situation, there is another problem to be concerned about is people above the age of 65 who are already affected by a disease like diabetes, cardiac disease, and kidney disease, etc. are more vulnerable to the upcoming impacts of Covid.

Despite being vaccinated, these people should take more precautions and be extremely conscious of their health and diet.

To overcome the situation of being admitted to ICU and the essential need for ventilation, the medical experts are advising people to take booster shots of the vaccine.

The fact known to everybody is immunity declines as age increases and it weakens the ability of the immune system to fight against new infections.

Chronic diseases such as obesity, diabetes, cancer, hypertension, etc are considered as one of the main risk factors along with age.

These risk factors along with the Covid infection, complicate the person’s health and, in some cases, it might also lead to death.

Although the vaccine provides a protective shield against the virus, its effectiveness decreases as new variants come into the picture.

This is because of the structural and mutational changes in the virus and the vaccine might lose its ability to fight against the new mutants.

Production and administration of the vaccine in a country are one of the toughest tasks considering the population, R & D facilities, and economic conditions.

Now the necessity of booster shots has also increased because of the rapidly spreading Omicron variant.

A lot more in the basket is yet to come and people should strictly wear the masks when traveling despite being vaccinated.

Key Background

Covid infection with chronic disease is the worst combination in this pandemic situation. The origin of different variants in the future may turn the controlled situation into a more dangerous one. So, the need to take care of health should be the topmost priority. Especially the elderly people should be more cautious.

Risk factors may lead people to a dangerous problem. People with at least one risk factor should meet their physician regularly and take medicines. They should eat healthy foods and keep them physically active and strong.

Wearing masks, social distancing and sanitation should be followed regularly. People with risk factors are advised to take booster shots which will lessen the possibility of severe outcomes when exposed to the worst impacts of Covid.

1 in 10 people associated with risk factors faced severe outcomes like ICU admission and need for ventilation and some even faced death.

Covid infection suppresses the immunity which is already weakened due to the underlying disease, which helps easy entry of the virus into the body.

The period since the people took the vaccine might also be one of the reasons for the effectiveness of the vaccine against new variants.

People with high-risk infections should take booster shots immediately.