You’ve probably heard about the many amazing effects the COVID 19 vaccine has on people. They help prevent infection, they help keep people out of the hospital with serious conditions, and, most importantly, the vaccines make a difference to your own and other people’s lives. However, COVID 19 cannot be fought by vaccinations if you already have it.

When Vaccinated Before Becoming Ill With COVID 19, Vaccines Will Help

The physician in Alabama made headlines when he had to explain these seriously ill patients last week. Dr. Brytney Cobia, who works as a nephrologist in critical care, recently posted on Facebook that new patients she has seen who don’t have the vaccine have prompted her to recommend the vaccination.

Is the COVID 19 vaccine effective?

It works by enabling your immune system to recognize and fight the coronavirus. As a result, the vaccine helps prevent you from getting and transmitting the virus that causes COVID 19.

Doctor Teresa Amato, chair of emergency medicine at Long Island Jewish Forest Hills in New York, says vaccines help the body make antibodies before it becomes sick with an infection. Approximately 10 to 14 days after the vaccine injections are finished, your body will begin producing antibodies and making some memory cells to fight the virus if you are exposed to it.

Furthermore, it is more likely that COVID 19 will be treated through vaccination because an immune system that attacks a disease before it can spread or become harmful helps you avoid serious health problems.

Remember that vaccination doesn’t mean you won’t get COVID 19 and that in extremely rare cases, vaccine recipients have needed hospitalization or have even died from it. In the U.S., however, it is nearly always those who haven’t been vaccinated who become ill enough to need hospitalization.

In what way does the vaccine not treat COVID 19?

Vaccines aren’t treatments – they’re preventative measures. Dr. Theodore Strange, interim chair of medicine at Staten Island University Hospital, explained the purpose of all vaccines, including the COVID 19 vaccine: stimulating the body’s immune system when the offending virus or bacteria is introduced.

Strange explained that this can be accomplished in a variety of ways, one of them being to give a person an inactive piece of a virus messenger. This then triggers their immune systems to produce antibodies after being exposed to the virus.

It is similar to wearing armor before going into battle. The vaccines provide you with protection from attacks, but if you go into battle without the armor and become wounded, you cannot put it on afterward.

In order to stay safe, what should we do?

It is crucial that we get the COVID 19 vaccine now so that we are protected from the virus. Once we have contracted the virus a vaccine cannot help us. Because it is never too late to become vaccinated, which has been proven repeatedly by Cobia.

Amato: When doctors ask a patient whether or not they received the COVID 19 vaccine, they should be nonjudgmental. However, it is increasingly difficult to treat critically ill patients who declined the vaccine earlier. Once a person becomes ill with a virus, a vaccine is ineffective to reduce symptoms. The uncertainty surrounding the vaccine is regrettable. In my experience with COVID 19, I have encountered patients who wish they’d received the vaccination earlier.

Furthermore, for those already inoculated, the CDC has updated its vaccination guidelines due to the increased contagiousness of the new Delta variant. It’s still recommended to wear a mask and distance yourself from people indoors in places where much COVID 19 activity is occurring, even if you’re fully vaccinated.