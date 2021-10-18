Foreign tourists who have received a complete Covid-19 vaccination will be allowed to come to the US. beginning on November 8, according to the White House.

Vaccinated International Travelers May Begin Entering The US

Reuters was the first to disclose the November 8th date, according to its sources.

The measure would loosen a hodgepodge of restrictions that had started to create outrage overseas and would replace them with more consistent rules for foreign flight travelers arriving by plane in the United States. Airlines, hotels, and hospitality organizations will be pleased with the decision, as will the travel sector, which has been pushing the federal govt to relax some of the regulations that have hindered foreign tourism.

According to a White House official, further advice on “extremely limited exemptions” to the criteria, as well as which Covid-19 vaccinations would be approved and other operational specifics, will be provided by the White House in advance of a November 8 deadline.

“The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has already notified airlines that all FDA-approved and permitted vaccinations, as well as any vaccines with an Emergency Use Listing (EUL) from WHO, would be allowed for air travel. Our expectation is that the same will hold true at the border. “According to the official,

The same restrictions will apply to non-essential traveling at American land borders and tourists who arrive in the United States through passenger ferries from other countries.” These passengers are expected to be prepared to testify to vaccination status and to provide evidence of immunization to a CBP officer upon demand,” the official added. “By January, foreign people going over the land border for both necessary and non-essential purposes will be needed to be completely vaccinated,” says the Department of Homeland Security.

Travel restrictions from China were implemented by then-President Donald Trump in January 2020, in the early days of the epidemic, marking the beginning of the United States’ travel prohibitions. Although that measure failed to stop the virus from entering the United States, more nations were added to a list as health experts pushed the White House to restrict admission from countries with high case rates.

Trump has expanded his list of nations to include those in the Schengen Zone, including 26 European countries, including France, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. Brazil, South Africa, and India were all included as distinct additions to the list. Land borders to Mexico and Canada were also blocked as a result of the closure. Despite increasing vaccination rates in Europe, Biden had maintained the tight restrictions on non-essential travel. He had cited the chaotic nature of the pandemic as well as the development of the Delta strain.

However, the system enraged European governments, whose people were still banned from entering the United States even though those countries’ case counts had decreased due to effective vaccination programs. Countries with greater case totals that were not included on the list were exempt from the restrictions as a result.