On Sunday, Dr. Anthony Fauci said that family members that are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus can enjoy holidays indoors despite increasing cases in the nation.

Vaccinated Members Of The Family Can Enjoy Indoor Holiday Gatherings

Talking to the State of the Union on CNN, he said that he is going to enjoy the inside with his family. And he thinks that people should too. They should get vaccinated and enjoy holidays with their families.

President Joe Biden’s chief medical advisor, Fauci said that when he says fully vaccinated, he does not include booster shots. He said that the vaccines are highly effective and make the protection durable, adding that no protection lasts forever.

He urged the Americans who still remain unvaccinated saying that there might be another surge of infections in this holiday season. Infections started declining for weeks, but they are once again on the rise in 38 states. He added that 60 million people in America who are eligible have not taken their vaccine shots.

Walt Disney World has temporarily stopped their vaccination mandate for their workers after Governor of Florida Ron DeSantis passed laws restricting companies that do not provide options to their employees from opting out of vaccines.

Disney said that 90% of their workers are vaccinated. If a company chooses to ignore these laws, it may be fined between $10,000 to $50,000 depending on how big the company is. Disney World had around 70,000 workers before the Covid 19 pandemic.

In an email, Disney said that the University of Richmond School of Law’s Williams Chair, Carl Tobias said that this law of Florida can be challenged legally for months.

Secretary Pete Buttigieg said that nearly 99% of their employees are fully vaccinated and those who are not have already applied for exemption. Buttigieg added that workers who haven’t completed this requirement aren’t being asked to quit.

Under the executive order from the President aimed at curbing the spread of the pandemic, more than 4 million federal workers must get two shots of vaccines by Monday. This includes the employees of the Transportation Security Administration that staffs airports across the US for the travel rush on Thanksgiving.

As the people of the United States prepare for the second Thanksgiving in the pandemic, the virus might come back to cause more havoc. Data from Johns Hopkins University shows that COVID-19 cases are increasing in 38 states. Hospitals in around 36 states are admitting more patients than they did in a prior week and more than 29 states have already burdened their ICU beds.

Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that in more than 2,364 counties of the country, the transmission rate is increasing. In around 92 counties, it is still low.

But the positive news is that in November of last year, the country reported more than 1.2 million cases which are not more than 650,000 this year.

The officials of Tennessee continue to imply that masks are not enough for keeping children safe from the virus in schools. Judge Waverly Crenshaw is thinking over whether he will impose a preliminary order to restrict the imposition of provision of a new state law that prohibits schools from imposing mask mandates except in some rare circumstances.

The state argues that after the arrival of Covid 19 vaccines and the increased availability of home test kits along with many treatment options, parents have the option to send their children to schools without impacting others.

According to data from Johns Hopkins University, the United States has crossed More than 47.7 million Coronavirus cases and 771,000 deaths. Around 59% of the American population is fully vaccinated.