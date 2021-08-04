The recent data obtained from the government shows the efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines, and we all hope more people will get encouraged to get vaccinated. The data shows that 99.99% of Americans who are fully vaccinated did not experience any breakthrough infections, suffering, hospitalizations, or deaths.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as of July 26, there were 6,587 breakthrough cases of COVID-19 among 163 million fully vaccinated Americans. This included 1,263 deaths and 6,239 hospitalizations.

Calculating, it roughly means that less than 0.004% of breakthrough cases occurred among fully vaccinated Americans who needed to be hospitalized, and fewer than 0.001% faced death. A majority of these breakthrough infections occurred in people 65 years of age or above.

Vaccinated People Can Spread The Infection As Easily As The Unvaccinated- Delta Variant Keeping The Country On Its Toes

This data advocated what the government and health experts have been saying for a long time- that vaccines work. The COVID-19 vaccines are highly effective against this lethal virus and can prevent hospitalizations and deaths. The vaccines are the best shot the country has, for winning against the pandemic that has been plaguing the nation for more than a year now.

Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention revealed data suggesting that vaccinated people produced a similar amount of viral load as the unvaccinated people. The study pushed the experts into updating the mask policy. On Tuesday, it was announced that fully vaccinated people are required to wear masks indoors, when in highly COVID-19 infected areas. This was an attempt to curb the spread of the most contagious variant of COVID-19, delta. As for the unvaccinated, masking up mandates continue.

Health experts say that it is likely for the fully or partially vaccinated people to still get an infection, and be able to transmit it, it is highly unlikely that they will get seriously ill. According to previous data, a majority of people who needed to be hospitalized or who died were unvaccinated people.

The delta variant has the world on its toes. Science is still trying to figure out what can be done to prevent its spread, and how it can easily tear into the immune systems of vaccinated people. Recent data reveals that the delta variant can spread as fast and easily as chickenpox, and cause much severe illness.

A part of the study suggests that older people are at high risk of hospitalizations and deaths, even if they are fully vaccinated. The Post reported that there are around 35,000 COVID-19 infections every week among vaccinated 162 million Americans.

A federal official who spoke anonymously as they did not have the authority to publicize the data said that even though it is unlikely, the reason mask guidance was updated was that vaccinated people can still transmit the virus. The study also suggests that the vaccine’s efficacy breaks down when it comes to people with compromised immune systems and residents of nursing homes, and considering their vulnerability, they might require a booster dose.

To Know More About: customer reviews on Revitaa pro

The associate director of Atlanta’s Emory Vaccine Center, Walter Orenstein, said that she was shocked by this newfound information that delta variant infected can carry and spread the same viral load even if they are vaccinated. He said that this changed a lot of things. Another piece of information revealed by an anonymous person working with the CDC said that vaccinated people were infecting other vaccinated people. The person said it was deeply concerning and for scientists, a canary in the coal mine. Experts believe that it was time to change how we look at the pandemic. A vaccine expert of the University of Maryland School of Medicine, Kathleen Neuzil, said that the focus of concern needs to shift towards the solution to how we can prevent serious disease and disabilities