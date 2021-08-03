The United States of America is witnessing another surge of the Sars-COV-2 virus. This time it’s the Delta variant of the virus and it is causing high rates of infections and even vaccinated people have been found spreading this virus. President Joe Biden has urgently renewed his call for vaccination and reintroduction of all Covid precautions and protocol including wearing masks indoors. President Biden’s Friday address also announced mandatory vaccination of two million federal workers in the country and that they would have to provide proof of vaccination to enter their workplace or show proof of vaccination.

Vaccination To Become Compulsory In Nevada

Joining the Governors who are pushing for vaccination, Governor Steve Sisolak of the southern state of Nevada announced that state workers and employees will need to show proof of vaccination for entry to their workplace from 15 August onwards. The Governor added that those unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated will need to undergo Covid-19 tests at least once a week.

Announcing this mandate on Friday 30 July, Governor Sisolak declared that vaccination is the best tool available to combat this virus and that he and his team are committed to make the state government a safe and healthy environment to work in for all employees and the people of the state that he serves. The statement issued with the address also makes the wearing of masks compulsory in counties where there are high rates of transmission of the virus.

While there are many states coming up with similar advisories and statements, there are also states such as Texas and Mississippi which are actually asking officials not to force people to get vaccinated nor make wearing masks compulsory. Elsewhere in the United States and many countries around the world, people are coming out to protest against vaccination and the mandatory wearing of masks. The present weekend saw protests erupting in Israel and Paris in France.

All this pro and counteraction against vaccination and wearing of masks is what the Guardian calls politically partisan where many Republican leaders and even Congressmen had opposed both vaccination and the reintroduction of masks. Present data continues to show that 99.5% of Americans who are covid positive are from the unvaccinated and about half of all Americans (49.4%) are still vaccinated. The CDC has revealed that studies of the Delta variant of the Sars-COV-2 virus have shown that vaccinated people are more prone to spread the infection and hence the advisory for both the vaccinated as well as the unvaccinated to wear masks.

Besides the CDC (Centre for Disease Control and Prevention), the John Hopkins University of Public Health in the United States and their research teams have revealed that the current 7 day average of daily cases of Coronavirus infection has increased 64% over the last week. The increase of cases is from daily averages of 40,597 to 66,606. This is a significantly high increase though less than the peak in January 2021.

There are presently 4 variants of the Sars-COV-21 virus presently circulating around the world; alpha, beta, Gamma, and Delta. Out of these, only the Delta variant is having an increasing trend of 82.2% and the other 3 have a decreasing trend.

All data is showing an increase in infections and that there are rising cases among uninfected people. Research data indicates that the vaccines of Pfizer and Moderna are effective in at least preventing the severity of infection though vaccinated people are prone to spreading infection as the Delta variant lodges itself in the nasal area.

Governor Sisolak has taken the action recommended by his president as well as the CDC. The virus needs to be eliminated fast as protests indicate the impatience and frustration of people around the world.