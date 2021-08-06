Scientists are evaluating the possibility of long COVID in people who get infected after getting vaccinated.

“Will I get long COVID if I get infected after vaccination?” This is a question that has been haunting everyone nowadays.

Scientists still are unable to offer a clear answer to this question. They are studying the possibility of such an instance among those fully vaccinated.

All vaccines available for use at present across the globe are effective against COVID 19. But breakthrough infections do happen even though they are rare. In such an instance, your vaccine shot is designed to protect you from severe illness, hospitalization, and death.

Scientists, however, are studying the possibility of such breakthrough infections leading to long COVID 19.

Long COVID is a condition where people experience new symptoms or the return of their old symptoms after a month of infection.

Vaccination Will Protect Against Long COVID?

Certain studies suggest that up to 30% of unvaccinated COVID 19 patients may experience long COVID. Their symptoms may include shortness of breath, difficulty concentrating, tiredness, brain fog, and insomnia. Other viral infections too may lead to such symptoms. A small study done in Israel found out that a small percentage of health workers experienced breakthrough infections that led to long COVID. Their symptoms were mild; weakness, difficulty to breathe, etc. But they persisted even after 42 days.

Large-scale studies are still going on. Scientists are still unclear why symptoms persist. But some among them may be the result of scarring in the lungs or other damages to organs due to the initial infection. Others believe that the virus may linger in the body and may cause the immune system to respond in such a way that symptoms return.

Here is everything you should know about long COVID:

Possible causes

As mentioned above, scientists are unsure of what causes long COVID. Still, they believe that the following scenarios may contribute to the same:

Compromised immune system

Relapse of the infection

A reaction from your immune system or inflammation

De-conditioning: This is something the body experiences due to bed rest or long periods of inactivity.

Post-t-traumatic stress

Injuries to lungs

Certain studies suggest that COVID 19 causes lasting changes in a person’s immune system. This badly affects the organs like the lungs. And it takes more time to recover than the time the body needs to eliminate the virus.

The symptoms of long COVID people at times describe may also happen due to numerous other syndromes like post-intensive care syndrome.

Diagnosis

Your doctor may need to know your medical history to diagnose your long COVID. The professional may inquire about your earlier symptoms and the ones you are experiencing at the time of consultation. The expert may also need to know your blood pressure, heart rate, and your lungs.

There are no specific tests to diagnose long COVID. But your doctor may prescribe the following tests:

Kidney function

Blood count

Liver function

Level of inflammation

Heart muscles

D-dimer; to rule out the possibility of blood clots

Level of iron

Managing the condition

Over-the-counter pain medications may relieve pain and other discomforts. Take rest and relax as much as possible. When it comes to helping your body to recover, set feasible goals. You should also take good care of your overall health.

Have a good night’s sleep

Drink lots of water

Follow a healthy meal plan

Minimize use of alcohol

Quit smoking

There is no one-size-fits-all recovery model for long COVID. Consult your doctor and accept the professional’s recommendations.

You Might Also Read: BioFit reviews