United States vaccine participation is increasing, a positive sign during a time of skyrocketing cases and hospitalizations due to a lag in vaccinations. In a document issued by the CDC and Prevention on Sunday, the public health agency reported 816,203 extra doses delivered today, giving the 5th straight day exceeding 700,000 doses administered. CDC numbers released Sunday put the total doses administered at 346,456,669, according to the agency.

In the seven days since July 7, the seven-day administration average has risen to 662,529 doses per day. In addition, Sunday marked the third consecutive day in which the average number of people getting their first vaccination topped 400,000. That metric was over 400,000 the last time it occurred during the Fourth of July weekend. There are still far fewer than a quarter of the 2 million shots given daily; it peaked in mid-April when nearly 2 million people were receiving their first shots. US vaccinations could reach all eligible participants in just a month and a half if they started at the pace seen in April.

The Vaccination Rate In The United States Hits A Record High

Based on the latest CDC data, 49.6% of the American population is fully vaccinated, or 168.4 million people. A full 58.1% of Americans who are vaccine-eligible, or those who are 12 or older, have been fully vaccinated.

CNN’s Jake Tapper spoke to Dr. Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health, who hopes the recent rash of cases attributed to the Delta variant will change vaccine skeptics’ minds. It was noted by Collins that vaccination rates nationwide have risen 56% in the last two weeks. Collins said that he believes this could be a turning point for those who have been hesitant to say, “OK, I’m ready.” That’s the only thing that will let us restore this Delta variant.

Every day, on average, 247,385 people become fully vaccinated in a week. Over half of the residents of twenty states have now received a vaccine, including Connecticut, Hawaii, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Jersey, Maryland, New Hampshire, New Mexico, Rhode Island, New York, Vermont, Virginia, Oregon, Washington state, and Washington, DC. Alabama and Mississippi, which have 34% and 35% of residents vaccinated, respectively, suffer from the lowest percentage of their population vaccinated.

The headline and first paragraph of the story and report gave incorrect information about the delivery timing of the doses. In a report, Sunday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said additional doses were administered, but it is unclear when they were all given.

It is the refusal of people to wear masks and get vaccinated that is prolonging the pandemic, doctors say. According to Dr. Leana Wen of George Washington University’s Milken Institute School of Public Health, the vast majority of cases of the outbreak have come from people who have not been vaccinated.

It is not the vaccinated who are at risk. The problem lies with the unvaccinated, and the only way to solve the problem is to boost vaccination rates. As a conclusion, the CDC should be explaining, “So you see, the purpose we’re requiring indoor vaccinations is that the infected or the ones who are not vaccinated can’t be expected to put on protection, so we need to ensure the vaccinated are doing so as well.”

To know more about: customer reviews on BioFit

Mask guidance confusion explained

People were shocked to hear the CDC’s updated recommendations recommending everyone should wear face masks indoors — even people who have received all vaccinations. Dr. Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health, clarifies: “The most important thing is to protect the unvaccinated. There are real risks of illness there,” he says. The chances of getting infected are reduced among vaccination recipients, Collins said. People who have been vaccinated usually have only mild symptoms in the event of breakthrough infection. The CDC says vaccinated people who experience breakthrough infections may be as likely to spread Covid-19 as those who are unvaccinated.