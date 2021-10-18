The Republican Party is having a hard time restraining a party wing that is promoting conspiracy theories against the COVID 19 vaccine and going against the federal’s vaccine mandates.

Republican Rep. Ken Weyler has been popular in the New Hampshire Statehouse for pushing against COVID 19 vaccines and opposing the millions of dollars spent in federal funds to promote vaccinations.

Vaccine Fights & Misinformation Ruffle The Republican Party In Hampshire

However, when Weyler, a retired commercial pilot, sent a 52-page notice comparing vaccines to “organized mass murders”, Republican leaders were left with no choice but to act.

Accepting Weyler’s resignation, Sherman Packard, Republican House Speaker said that no one could possibly agree to his claims and that it was absolute craziness.

In New Hampshire, their previous House speaker had died of Coronavirus last year. Republicans’ persistent fight to dig out misinformation that seems to have taken hold in the party across the nation has also been exposed.

A survey reflects that, after a year and a half into the pandemic, Republicans seem to be less concerned about the virus, not confident about science, and less likely to get vaccines compared to Democrats.

These views come with not just health risks, but also political consequences, especially in a place like New Hampshire where Republicans are hopeful of winning back congressional seats in the upcoming elections.

These divisions within the party can potentially dominate Republican primaries in the coming year.

Political science professor at the University of New Hampshire, Dante Scala wondered if this was just the tip of the iceberg or the whole iceberg.

Republican Governor Chris Sununu has been widely appreciated for the way he has handled the pandemic, though there has been opposition from conservative critics who have pushed against his emergency measures of imposing limits on public gatherings and business operations. There have been riotous protests at his house as well.

Eyeing to run for Senate next year against Maggie Hassan, Democratic U.S. Sen, Sununu was with other Republican leaders against the federal vaccine mandates. But that does not seem to have pacified his critics, who consistently condemned fellow Republicans in the previous month’s press conference to protest vaccine mandates.

The protesting crowds went to the lengths of predicting, without any evidence, that the federal mandates are likely to force shut hospitals in the state.

This opposition against the vaccine mandates by Republican leaders pushed Rep. William Marsh, a Republican lawmaker, to change parties.

The Weyler controversy had begun last month when he had raised questions on Health and Human Services data about the COVID 19 hospitalizations in the state. He claimed that most COVID-related hospitalizations were amongst the vaccinated public, which forced the health commissioner to accuse him of spreading false information because 90% of the hospitalizations were not vaccinated.

A polling result in September claimed 57% of Democrats were concerned about contracting the virus compared to 18% Republicans. 79% of Democrats seemed to have more confidence in the vaccine’s ability to protect them compared to 45% Republicans.

Despite Sununu’s calls to accept federal funding for vaccination efforts, Weyler, along with a group of Republican lawmakers, encouraged rejecting millions of dollars of federal funding for vaccinations.

27 million dollars were rejected this week by a five-member panel Executive Council controlled by the Republicans, that is responsible for approving state contracts.

To defend his party, Sununu claimed that not all the protests were from Republicans and further added that a lot of these protestors are simply anti-government and no government at all type of people.

On the other hand, Democrats are seizing this division amongst the Republicans by claiming that they have been very slow in accepting Weyler’s resignation.