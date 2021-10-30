AndriyMelnik, a Ukrainian truck driver, was never concerned about the coronavirus. To make his travel paperwork appear in order, he received a fake vaccination certificate from a friend. This allowed him to transport cargo throughout the European Union. After a close buddy was diagnosed with COVID-19 and spent time in the hospital on a ventilator, he had a radical change of heart.

Vaccine Hesitance Is To Blame For Eastern Europe’s High Covid Costs

“It isn’t a really impressive level. A man named Melnik claimed to have seen the sickness as being lethal while in Kyiv awaiting his vaccine and that even tremendous immunity would not be sufficient to protect him. As far as I know, this disease is lethal, and even robust immunity will not provide protection from it; only a vaccination will. I’m pleading with the physicians to help me fix this mistake. “I’m really concerned,” she said.” There appears to be a lot less time than I thought for death from coronavirus now.”

The number of coronavirus infections is rising in the Ukrainian Republic and other nations in Eastern Europe and Russia. Vaccines are widely available in many countries, although there is general reluctance to use them; notable exceptions include the Baltic republics, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovenia, and Budapest. When it comes to the delayed vaccination rate in Eastern Europe, Catherine Smallwood, WHO Europe COVID-19 incident manager, says it’s due to a variety of reasons, including public distrust and prior vaccine experience.

A big swath of countries in that region had low vaccination uptake, as she told The Associated Press in an interview: “At the end of the day.” “Consider the vaccine-related historical issues. Whatever the case may be, the vaccine debate has been polarising in some countries from the start.”Even though just about a third of Russia’s almost 146 million residents have received full immunization, the country recorded 1,123 deaths in 24 hours on Wednesday. It is the most significant daily toll since the pandemic began. In a decision published this week, the Kremlin proclaimed a national non-working period, which will last until Nov. 7. Ukraine has Europe’s second-lowest rate of fully immunized people, with only 16 percent of the adult population having received all of the recommended vaccinations.

According to reports, workers in Ukraine require teachers, government officials, and other employees to get fully vaccinated by Nov. 8 or risk losing their salaries. In addition, immunization documentation or a negative test is required for boarding flights, trains, and long-distance buses.

As a result, the illegal market for forged government documents is growing. For $100 to $300, you may buy a fake vaccination certificate. According to Minister for Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov, a fake version of the government’s digital app is also part of the scam. A seminar on fighting counterfeiting in Ukraine was presided over by President VolodymyrZelenskyy last week. Police believe that personnel at 15 hospitals are engaged in the distribution of falsified vaccination certificates.

Denys Monastyrsky, the Interior Minister, claims that 800 criminal cases have been opened, and 100 mobile units have been despatched to find those responsible for the forgeries. A former lawmaker who returned to Ukraine last week with a falsified vaccination certificate was also detained. COVID-19 has quickly spread across the country due to low vaccination coverage, adding to the already-stressed healthcare system.