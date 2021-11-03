Vaccine Mandate To Be Flexible For Federal Contractors

Earlier in September, the Biden administration had announced that any federal contractors who work with the government need to be fully vaccinated. However, as per the guidance released on Monday by the White House, it states that the Federal contractors will have some flexibility regarding the vaccine mandate.

Under this guidance employees who are on federal contract duty from IBM to Boeing will have to come up with a new plan for employees who refuse vaccination.

Biden administration as per the guidelines has set a deadline of 8th December for employees to be fully vaccinated in order to continue working with the government.

It has been found out that the mandate rules for federal contractors are stricter as compared to the rules enforced on private workplaces for mandatory vaccines.

On the private workplace side, the Labor Department is still working with many authorities on how to enforce this in a good way and help both the parties involved in this issue.

President Biden had put out an executive order on September 9th stating all federal contractors should be fully vaccinated if they need to work with the government and should also adhere to wearing masks and maintain social distancing while doing so. This decision did receive a lot of backlashes from opposition parties but not a deadline of 8th December has been set for all the contractors.

Many senior officials stated that 8th December is a tight deadline and many of the contractors won’t be able to meet this requirement, instead, the contractors should somehow demonstrate their good faith that they will get vaccinated and also follow the mask mandate and social distancing which will be much easier.

A senior administration official stated that the federal contractors don’t need to show any proof of vaccination on the deadline but non-compliance can result for them and their company the loss of federal contract. As per the guidelines, federal agencies can also ban independent contractors if they refuse to get vaccinated.

Many of the labor groups have opposed these vaccine mandates stating that their international human rights are being violated with these new guidelines and these include pilots from Southwest and American.

As many as 11 republican states have sued the Biden administration on Friday stating that this vaccine mandate is highly unconstitutional and it should not be allowed in this way. However, the Biden administration stated this mandatory vaccine implementation is in a bar with covid 19 mitigation policies which supersede any state authorities.

In other news, the US is seeing a fall in the number of hospitalization cases as many people are getting vaccinated. Schools and offices have opened up in many of the areas and the teaching staff needs to be fully vaccinated if they are to teach the kids. Kids have been asked to follow social distancing and masks are to be kept at all times.

FDA spokesperson said that the kid’s vaccine will be made available from next week and the state has promised to put more personals into the vaccination drive as vaccinating kids will take more time as compared to adults who will adhere to certain norms set by the hospitals and other health care areas.

Many of the parents are concerned that the vaccine will cause infertility to their kids, however, doctors and other health care professionals made it clear that there is no such issue and that the vaccine has already been administered to millions of people who also did not report any such issues from any part of the world and there is no decline in birth rate as well.