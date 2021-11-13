Vaccine Mandate Gets A New Turn. Update From Biden’s Administration

Many of the states are not happy with the Biden administration making vaccines mandatory. Many of the states have put an appeal to stop this mandated requirement in court wherein the federal government stated that it has more authority on this matter and that private companies should get their employees fully vaccinated.

A stay order has been put on the vaccine mandate by the US Court after it received the filings from many states. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration stated that this is a necessity at the workplace else there would be grave concerns and the virus could very easily transfer from one person to another.

This filing is a temporary block and has been done by Texas Attorney Ken Paxton. Ken Paxton along with some leaders from Utah, South Carolina, Louisiana, and a few private companies stated that this is a violation of power by the federal government.

The stay was filed after weeks when the Biden administration stated that all private companies need to have their employees fully vaccinated. Apart from getting vaccinated, they need to test their employees at least every 2 weeks for the virus. White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre stated that the administration has the right to protect the workers during such a pandemic and this decision has been taken in favor of the laborers.

However, in a recent poll, it has been shown that many of the employees are ready to get vaccinated and around 56% of the employees are fully vaccinated. Upon asking them, Cabe Dodd stated that it is better to get vaccinated than to get the virus and miss out on work and get hospitalized. Around 80% of the private sector employees have at least taken the first dose of vaccination.

Dodd also stated that it will be much easier for him to interact with his children knowing that he is vaccinated and how he has to go out. Many of employers have given paid leave for employees who need to get vaccinated. This action has been specifically applauded by President Joe Biden himself.

Texas Governor Gregg Abbott stated that the federal government is misusing its power and is a direct assault on small businesses. Kristi Noem the governor for Dakota stated that people`s freedom is being taken away by making vaccination mandatory. It should be up to people to decide if they want to get vaccinated or not and that the government should not indulge in this matter. Noem tweeted saying that to Biden that she will see them in court for this vaccine mandate.

In other news, the hospitalization and death rate are lowering in all US. Many of the hospitals are now having ICU beds empty which is a good sign. Even though hospitalization is low the number of cases in US is still high in the world which is a grave concern for the government.

India which had the worst delta outbreak has not less than 10,000 cases in a day whereas the US is still seeing 100,000 cases a day. Another major factor is that the population of India is 4 times that of the US and yet the cases are low. This marks a question as to where the US is making its mistakes.

Many people state that after getting both vaccination shots they stopped wearing masks which is causing the spread of the virus much faster. Many of the cities are now adopting the same strategy as Los Angeles and New York asking customers to produce the vaccination certificate if they want to get into any of the public areas