Vaccine Mandates For Chicago City Workers Survives Revocation Efforts

The Mayor of Chicago, Lori Lightfoot’s Coronavirus vaccine mandates for the workers of the city seems to have successfully pulled through yet another obstacle, this time from the Chicago city’s council, which decided to vote against a proposal put forth by some of the city’s council members to abrogate it.

The Chicago city’s council voted 30 – 13 on Friday in favor of the COVID 19 vaccine mandates in order to keep the vaccine mandates intact. After voting for the vaccine mandates, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said in a statement that laying off the mandates could put the city’s public at a higher risk of contracting the deadly Coronavirus.

As a further measure, the council of Chicago city further made a decision to not strip the Mayor, Lori Lightfoot of her power to command such measures.

The Mayor of Chicago Lori Lightfoot further added in her statement that she was without a doubt confident that the only way to save the lives of the citizens and successfully put an end to the COVID 19 pandemic was to get the people of the country vaccinated as soon as possible.

As part of the city’s Mayor, Lori Lightfoot’s COVID 19 vaccine mandates, it would be mandatory for all the employees of the city to report their vaccination status and if they fail to do so, they will put themselves at risk of being put on a no-pay status. And for those employees who are not fully vaccinated, they would need to get themselves tested for Coronavirus at regular intervals as per the norms until 1st January 2022, post which it would be mandatory for them to be fully vaccinated against the virus.

This vaccine mandate, authorized by the city’s Mayor, has led to a battle between the union of police officers of Chicago and its Mayor Lori Lightfoot as the union of the city’s police officers have pushed their members to go against the vaccine mandates as according to them the city’s Mayor had no legal right to command the city’s employees to divulge this kind of personal information.

This vote has come after some of the members of the Chicago City Council had expressed their concerns that a lot of the city’s police offers might refuse to comply with the COVID 19 vaccine mandates and instead decide to quit the police department, which in turn could end up leaving the city’s police department with very few staff members. This decision, in turn, could directly hamper the efficient protection of the third biggest city in the country.

Chicago city’s police superintendent had reported on Monday on the 25th of October 2021 that about twenty-four of their employees had been put on a no-pay status by the city’s police department, as ordered by the vaccine mandates.

Adding further, Chicago’s Mayor Lori Lightfoot has requested all the elected members of the city’s council to put a halt to all the fear-mongering, by spreading unnecessary panic about the possibility of a shortage of manpower as she claimed that none of those fears had materialized so far.

The Chicago city council’s vote in favor of the vaccine mandates came on the same day that a federal judge rejected a proposal by a team of one hundred and thirty firefighters and other workers of the city to lay off the implementation of the COVID 19 vaccine mandates on a temporary basis.