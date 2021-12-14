Vaccine Updates: Vaccine Tax To Help Smaller Countries?

Since the arrival of vaccines, many of the wealthy countries have been stocking up on vaccines as they have good purchasing power as compared to smaller countries. Till the first week of December, 8.1 billion vaccines have been provided worldwide. However, most of these vaccines went to powerful nations.

Vaccine Tax To Help Smaller Countries?

As per WHO (World Health Organisation), the countries with good purchasing power have 64% of their population who got at least one dose of the vaccine while the number for the smaller countries is just 8%.

As per financial experts for rich countries, they just need to increase their health care spending by 0.8% while the poorer countries would have to increase it by a minimum of 56%. This puts a lot of economic strain on these countries as they will have to divert money from other health care resources and could also have a major backlash on their economy.

Dr. Peter Singer who acts as a special advisor to WHO stated that roughly 50,000 people are dying due to the coronavirus every day around the world and many more would do so if vaccines are not administered worldwide. He further stated that it won’t matter if any one country achieves full vaccination and zero cases. If the smaller countries are not able to contain the covid chain then it would mutate and spread again to larger countries.

Dr. Andreas Brogger Albersten from the University of Denmark stated that a progressive vaccine tax could help solve the purchasing issue of smaller countries. The basic idea behind vaccine tax would be that if any country buys a vaccine, they will need to pay a small price to create fair vaccine distribution. It also states that the vaccine producers won’t have to bear any extra cost. Dr. Albertsen stated that it would be fair to exclude countries that have low GDP from the vaccine tax.

This article did receive praise from many researchers and financial advisors even from WHO. However, all countries should accept this and there should be a governing body that oversees this. Currently, nothing has been made permanent and there are talks going on about whether this should be implemented and what are other ways to help the smaller countries with vaccines. Dr. Albertsen mentioned that the companies which accept these proposals should be given some leverage so that other companies follow them.

WHO stated that their vision is to have at least 70% of the world fully vaccinated by mid of 2022. For making this possible WHO has requested many of the larger health care foundations to contribute and step forward.

Currently, the world is on high alert due to Omicron and scientists are trying to figure out if the current vaccine is acceptable or would they be needing any change. If a change is needed the vaccine makers informed that it would take them 9 to 12 weeks to mass-produce the vaccine with the requested change.

Currently, the US has started giving out booster shots to the general population whereas in many of the smaller countries they just started their first round of vaccination. This makes a very uneven playing ground for the countries.

Many of the researchers state that if the smaller countries are not looked after the virus could mutate again and be more deadly than delta or Omicron and that might not be so easy to defend against. Currently WHO is in talks with the UN and other major NGOs as to how to tackle this monetary issue for the smaller countries in the long run so that they have access to vaccines.