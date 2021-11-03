President Joe Biden’s administration has already started to assemble and ship millions of shots of COVID 19 vaccine meant for young kids in the age group of five to eleven years, as per claims from The White House.

Counting on a green signal from the vaccine advisors committee, President Joe Biden’s office has already begun assembling, packing, and shipping millions of doses of COVID 19 vaccines for young children who fall in the age group of five to eleven years of age, as per a statement released by The White House on Monday, the 1st of November 2021. As per reports, the first of the COVID 19 vaccine doses could be administered to the kids as early as midweek.

Corona Virus Vaccine For Young Children Already Being Packed

Jeff Zients, a Coronavirus coordinator said that they have made a decision to not wait for the operations and logistics. By getting the younger children vaccinated, the US is hoping to turn away from another wave of COVID 19 during the approaching cold climate winter months when most people are more likely to spend most of their time indoors and the chances of the spread respiratory ailments are relatively higher.

Even though there has been a consistent reduction in the number of cases for weeks, the virus has time and again proved its ability to bounce back and the more easily contagiousmutations are a constant threat.

A specially appointed vaccine advisory committee to the CDC is due to have a meeting on Tuesday, 2nd November 2021 to review the detailed suggestions for administering the BioNTech – Pfizer vaccine to younger kids. The United States Food and Drug Administration has already given its green signal to the kid’s dose, which will administer about one-third of the vaccine dose delivered to adults.

Once the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s advisory panel gives their recommendations, a final order will be passed by Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the Food and Drug Administration’s director.

During the Coronavirus briefing, Jeff Zients said that the government has a sufficient stock of the Pfizer vaccine for all the twenty-eight million children in the age group of five to eleven years. As far as supply is concerned, he assured that there was nothing to be concerned about.

The Kid’s vaccination drive is expected to pick up the pace later this week and by next week, it is likely to start in full swing. The parent will have to log in to vaccines.gov and select the filter for vaccines for kids in the five to eleven age group in order to find a vaccination center near them that will administer the shot.

Pfizer’s vaccination has already been approved for children over twelve years of age.

Zients further added that as soon as they received a go-ahead from the Food and Drug Administration for a vaccine for younger kids, the Biden administration informed all the states, territories, and jurisdictions to start placing initial orders while the employees of the drug company and the distribution centers started the procedure of assembling and packing fifteen million doses.

The goal was to ensure parents have multiple options, from clinics, pharmacies to pediatricians’ offices for getting their kids vaccinated.

Dr. Walensky has expressed her concern about getting younger children vaccinated at the earliest and assured that clinical trials of the Pfizer vaccine for children have shown high effectiveness in warding off serious ailments with no significant side effects recorded during the safety trials.

She further added that the level of anticipation amongst the parents of younger children has been high, which is an encouraging sign.