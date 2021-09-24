Experts announced that vaccines for children below 12 years of Pfizer and BioNTech could be soon available for use. This latest development would help millions of children across the country in these dangerous times. Infections in children account for more than a quarter of total coronavirus cases.

The Food and Drug Administration’s vaccine advisor, Dr. James Hildreth, while talking to Don Lemon of CNN, said that it is likely to expect shots going into the arms of children by Halloween, but the process will still take some weeks.

Vaccines For Young Children To Be Authorized Soon

The data from the American Academy of Pediatrics reports that the process is speeding up as the rate of infection in children was reported second highest last week.

Hospitalization rates are surging higher as cases increase. According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s data, around 311 kids were admitted last week.

UPMC Children’s Hospital’s officials in Pittsburgh said a disturbing number of kids are getting admitted to the emergency department. In a post on social media, the hospital said that they had to set up a tent to accommodate an increasing number of patients.

At present, only people above 12 years are eligible for getting vaccines in the US. Their rate of vaccination is still moving towards the halfway mark, says an analysis of CNN on the CDC data.

The company is still in the phase of the trial for vaccines of younger children, and they have announced that their trials have shown a positive effect and their vaccines generate enough immune response in kids between 5 to 11 years.

This move proves to be extremely important as it causes the pandemic’s hold on the country and protects children from the infection, said Dr Peter Hotez, Baylor College of Medicine’s National School of Tropical Medicine’s dean.

He said that if we want to end the pandemic seriously, it is important to vaccinate at least 85-90% of the American population. This would mean vaccinating every adult and most adolescents and young kids.

Dr Johnathan Reiner, the medical analyst of CNN, said that a big challenge still remains. That is to get these vaccine doses into the arms of kids. While some parents want to vaccinate their kids, many are still reluctant.

He said that while many parents are guaranteed to vaccinate their children, the US officials face the hard task of educating America’s diverse group that vaccines are effective and safe.

Dr Leana Wen, the medical analyst of CNN, said that though health care officials are working on convincing families about the vaccine decision, it is okay that many parents are not ready to vaccinate their kids.

Wen said that it is understandable that many parents are reluctant to go first. Let the segment of parents go first who are really eager to get their kids vaccinated.

Schools are mapping out how to keep students safe on campus. Miami-Dade County Public Schools’ recent protocols of quarantine for its faculty and students came on Monday into effect. It has lessened the span of quarantine requirement if contracted COVID-19 infection from ten days to just five days, as long as they are symptom-free and carry a negative test.

Alberto Carvalho, superintendent of Miami-Dade, said that masks are still mandatory for all students and teachers.

Officials of New York City also reduced the time of quarantine for students who have contracted the virus. They have allowed and vaccinated students wearing masks in classrooms waiving quarantine if there was an outbreak in the classroom and the proximity was more than 3 feet.

Bill de Blasio, The mayor of New York City said that starting from next week, the need to test students for Coronavirus will be done at least once every week.