As we all know, “Health is wealth.” Good health represents a good personality. The way to get good health is a proper diet that needs to be maintained. According to Virgil, “The greatest wealth is health.” In simple language, health is a condition of staying free from diseases. According to the World Health Organization, “It is a state of complete physical, mental and social well-being and not merely the absence of disease and infirmity.”

Medicines Are Not Necessary, But Vaccines Are Necessary.

The overall development of any individual depends on good health. Positive energy increases when a person achieves good health. Good health inspires everyone to work more. According to Mahatma Gandhi, “It is health that is real wealth and not pieces of gold and silver.”

The stepping of the pandemic in the year 2020 bought a toll on health. People could not process their brains as to how they can recover from covid. There were numerous medicines and supplements which were confirmed to treat covid effects. There are medicines available in the market which are alternatives to vaccines.

During the first phase of the pandemic, health workers came with various therapies for treating sick people. These treatments proved to be durable for the covid affected people, as said by Dr. Azizullah Beran. Dr. Azizullah Beran is a medicine resident at The University of Toledo College of Medicine and Life Sciences. According to him, some people have the wrong conception about zinc tablets, Vitamin A and Vitamin B.

Some people think that eating these tablets in huge proportion can prevent them from covid. A new research study implements that micronutrients are not helping treat covid-19. Beran reported this new study. Beran came up with the conclusion that vitamin D, Vitamin C, or zinc did not help in reducing mortality. Covid-19 is an issue, and eating medicinal supplements is not a solution. Further study in this field shows that Vitamin D decreases intubation.

This research is not sufficient to hold on to the ground. Other medicines also did not have any impact in treating covid. Vitamin C and zinc did not help patients. In a further study, the patients who took Vitamin D before getting affected by the virus had the same outcome. There was no change in the mortality rate. It is essential to understand these medicines will not prevent them from covid-19. The vaccine is the only form of prevention against Covid-19. Micronutrients do not help treat a pandemic. Dr. Ragheb Assaly came up with this new study.

The researchers made clear that vitamins and zinc cannot prevent covid-19 deaths. These medicines are helpful for other purposes. According to the research, patients with a deficiency of vitamins and minerals can intake these medicines. Through these supplements, their bodies can regain their natural state. Covid-19 is a disease caused by the virus which is stoppable through prevention. Useless intake of medicines can be harmful to the body in the long run.

There should be proper medical reasons for taking vitamin C, vitamin D, and zinc. Now is the right time to take good care of our health. Thomas Carlyle once said, “He who has health, has hope; and he who has hope, has everything.” Covid-19 severely deteriorates one’s mental and physical health.

It is necessary to take prevention at the correct time. It is always said, “Prevention is better than cure.” Beran, in his study, made clear that vitamins are not going to give any prevention against death. . Jim Rohn said, “Take care of your body. It’s the only place you have to live.” The covid-19 virus does not discriminate when affecting people. To prevent this virus without any dilemma vaccine should be taken.