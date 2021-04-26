The US Chamber of Commerce has asked the Joe Biden Administration to release millions of doses of the Astrozeneca vaccine to countries hard hit by Covid 19. The countries recommended include India and Brazil.

Covid-19 Vaccines With Rare Blood Clotting Syndrome To Be Released With Warning Labels

Myron Brilliant, the Vice President of the US Chamber of commerce and Head of International affairs issued a statement that these vaccines will not be required in the United States. He added that vaccine manufacturers will produce enough vaccines to take care of every American.

Referring to an international partnership to ensure broad access to vaccines, Myron Brilliant said in a statement to TRT World and Agencies that shipping stockpiled doses of Astrozeneca vaccine to countries struggling with the Covid 19 surge would affirm US leadership, including in COVAX. He stressed that no one is safe from the Pandemic until we all are safe from it.

Meanwhile, the US Food and Drug Administration as well as the US Centre for Disease Control and Prevention have recommended that the halt on the Johnson and Johnson vaccine be lifted. The temporary ban had been imposed by the CDC 10 days ago after there were reports of blood clotting and low platelet count in 6 women who had been administered this vaccine.

A press release by CNN on Friday 23 April mentioned a top medical adviser to the US CDC that both the Johnson and Johnson and the Astrozeneca vaccines appear to be setting off rare blood clotting events in some people.

The report from CNN’s Maggie Fox mentioned that the Astrozeneca vaccine is still not cleared for use within the United States through use of the vaccine has started again in many countries of the European Union. The vaccine was resumed in these countries after the UK and European Health authorities said that the benefits outweighed the risks.

Both the Astrozeneca and the Johnson and Johnson virus use a common cold virus which is an adenovirus. This adenovirus delivers genetic material to trigger an immune response.

Doctor Michael Streiff, a clotting expert at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine told an ACIP emergency meeting that so far a thrombotic response to receiving an adenoviral vector vaccine against SARS COV 2. He, however, added that it is still not clear what causes this to develop.

Doctor Streiff further added that he did not think that it was possible to screen patients for risk factors for blood clotting syndrome. It was also not possible to focus on obese patients and also those using oral contraceptives. He added that just an awareness of the blood clotting syndrome has helped patients get quick treatment. Recognition that this syndrome exists has helped improve outcomes.

Both the FDA and the CDC have announced a virtual press conference via Zoom. This conference shall be streamed live on Youtube as part of the CDC’s policy of complete transparency. Participants will require to register themselves, a CDC press release on 23 April said. This meeting shall be jointly chaired by Rochelle Walensky ( CDC Director), Janet Woodcock (Acting FDA Commissioner), Peter Marks ( Director for the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research) and Anne Schuchat (CDC Principal Deputy Director).

An AstraZeneca statement to CNN on 21 April said that the Safety of all is their first priority. The statement also mentioned that 17 million people in the U.K. and the European Union have already been vaccinated and the number of cases of blood clots reported in this group is far less than the hundreds of cases that would be expected among the general population. The World Health Organization, the U.K. Health authorities and the European Medicines Agency have supported re-introducing this vaccine.

Health Organizations worldwide are keeping a close watch for any increase after vaccination with both the Astrozeneca and the Johnson and Johnson vaccines resume. It remains to be seen if the benefits will continue to outweigh the risks.