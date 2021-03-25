A new study conducted in the U. S. last month found out that on an average at least seven in every ten people who were hospitalized for treatment of Covid-19 have not fully recovered five months after discharge yet.

Various Problems In Patient Body After Recovery From Covid-19

These people or Covid survivors as they are generally termed as, continue to experience concerns with their physical and mental health. One out of every five people have been developing a new disability, and almost the same number are either not working or have to change jobs due to physical reasons.

The specific people who were to have persistent symptoms more likely were from middle-age. White women who were infected from Covid-19 developed severe symptoms and those who had at least two conditions like diabetes or heart disease were at greater risk of severe disease.

Rachael Evans who is an associate professor at the University of Leicester and respiratory consultant at Leicester’s hospitals, said in an interview that the results show a large number of symptoms existing in these patients – physical and mental health problems and proof of organ damage even five months after discharge with COVID-19.

It is also evident that those patients who were given mechanical ventilation and stayed in intensive care units took longer time to recover. She also highlighted that much of the huge variety of persistent problems was not explained by the severity of the illness, thereby indicating other underlying reasons.

The US-wide study analyzed 1,077 people in all who were discharged from hospital between the period of March and November 2020 and those who developed Covid-19. Among these patients, 36% were women and 50% had at least two conditions which put them at risk of severe disease.

When these participants were followed up 5 months later, it was found that only 29% of the total people have said that felt completely recovered, around greater than 90% of the total people who had more than one persistent symptom, and most of them have experienced that on an average of these 9 ongoing symptoms which are experienced by the patients.

The ten of the most common symptoms include fatigue, muscle pain, physical slowing down, joint pain or swelling, impaired sleep quality, breathlessness, limb weakness, short-term memory loss, pain, and slower thinking, as per the study, that has not being peer-reviewed.

It was seen that mental health is also affected, with greater than 25% of the people having some of the clinical symptoms of depression or anxiety and around 12% of the symptoms of this post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

All these participants are divided into a various groups based on the severity of these symptoms during the follow-up. These were mild, moderate, severe and very severe, with around 46% of the people in the last group.

In these groups, the researchers have identified that there are potential causes of effect on the health.

5 months after the discharge, the patients with some of the most severe symptoms have seen a higher level of the protein that is called C-reactive protein, which is generally associated with some inflammation in the patient’s body, as explained by the Louise Wain, who is the chairperson in the respiratory research at the University of Leicester and is also the co-investigator on this study.

From some of the studies, this is also known as the systemic inflammation which is associated with a bad recovery from this illness in the disease spectrum as said by Wain.

In some of the groups, there is a persistent inflammation in the patient’s body as determined by the C-reactive protein which is generally related to severity of various symptoms.