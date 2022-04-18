Victoria Beckham’s Net Worth, How Old She Is, Her Career, Parents, Husband, Latest Updates

Victoria Beckham is an English singer, songwriter, fashion designer, and television personality. Victoria rose to fame in the 1990s as a Spice Girls member, for which she was known as Posh Spice.

Victoria Beckham is 5.5 feet tall and weighs 55 kilograms (approx).

As per the social media sources and the most recent news, her relationship status is married, and her husband’s name is David Beckham.

Victoria Beckham is a professional singer, songwriter, model, and TV personality from England. Victoria Beckham was born in England on April 17, 1974. Her father’s name is Anthony Adams, and her mother’s name is Jackie Adams. Louise Adams is Victoria Beckham’s sister, and Christian Adams is her brother.

The Spice Girls have broken up. She made a contract with Virgin Records at the time, and her self-titled debut solo album delivered two Top 10 songs in the United Kingdom.

How Much Does Victoria Beckham Earn?

Victoria Beckham earns around $ 5000,000 each month and has about $24.3 million. She owns luxury vehicles such as the Jaguar XJ, Range Rover Vogue, Range Rover Evoque, and Bentley Continental GTC.

Victoria Beckham‘s Age And Early Life

Victoria Beckham studied dance and modeling at Epsom, Surrey Lane Theater Arts, in 1991. Victoria Beckham began her modeling career in 2000 after completing her education. Victoria Beckham rose to stardom as a member of the “Spice Girls” in the 1990s, garnering the moniker “Posh Spice.”

Victoria Beckham’s career has included multiple top-ten UK singles, including the hit “Out of Your Mind.” Victoria Beckham is now 47 years old, according to the year 2021.

Victoria Beckham’s Interesting Facts

Victoria Beckham has her own YouTube channel with over 130k subscribers.

Her Instagram account currently has over 29.2 million followers. She is a gifted individual. Every year, she celebrates her birthday.

Victoria Beckham’s net worth and Career

Victoria Beckham has been featured in five documentaries and reality shows. Victoria has positioned herself as a fashion designer and fashion icon around the globe.

She started an eponymous label in 2008 and a relatively low (diffusion) label in 2011 after high-profile collaborations with other companies. Victoria has participated in the production of five official documentaries. The first was called Victoria’s Secrets, and it aired on Channel 4 in the United Kingdom on January 11, 2000.

Victoria Beckham’s Husband And Kids

Victoria Beckham is married to David Beckham. David Beckham is Victoria Beckham’s husband. On July 4, 1999, Victoria Beckham and David Beckham got married.

They have four children; three are sons and one daughter. Their sons are Brooklyn Beckham, Cruz Beckham, and Romeo James Beckham. Harper Seven Beckham is their daughter’s name.