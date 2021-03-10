Sen. Joe Manchin III, a Democrat from West Virginia, the reddest state in the U.S., has now quickly emerged as a prominent figure in this divided Senate. His role on this economic relief bill for Covid has been approved on the weekend due to the litmus test in the passage, given the need for each and every Democrat to support it.

Views On Filibuster Are Quite Divided In Both The Parties

This bill is quite unusual, though. It had relied on a peculiar reconciliation process for its passage, a type of wonky rules which meant that it didn’t come under filibuster. Generally, the views of Manchin on the legislation are not that important as any of the other Democrats because the Republicans can use the most common exploit and the tactic of demanding the 60 vote margin in proceeding in the final consideration of this bill. So the passage of this bill now depends on the Democratic majority moving to depend on the mid-tier Republican and most moderate Democrat who will be voting for it. Or it can be said as the bill from a chance of passing to certainly not. This is how Republicans are plotting against this bill.

Manchin has been in a position and has long expressed his interest in changing these useless filibuster rules. This approach comes from the state of West Virginia, which is one of the least populous states, and it benefits directly from the elevation of the rule in favor of smaller states’ power. But in his recent interview on Sunday, his new position had seemed to soften, but only slightly.

In an interview, he said that the Senate is quite unique, and this governing body requires a different approach than the rest of the world, as said by Manchin. This is quite deliberate. This is designed in a way to ensure that the minority is taken into consideration.

But he has also stated that this current implementation in the filibuster has issued a threat that instead of the much-needed effort in delaying the passage of any given bill to a marathon session with talking. This is not what he wants this rule to intend.

Manchin said now, if everyone wants to make this a bit more painful, they can make him stand in the Senate and talk. He added that he is more than willing to look at this filibuster in any way the Senators want. But he does not want to take away the voice of the minority.

There is a minor shift, but the one thing that brings Manchin closer to others in line with the others in his caucus. Most of the Democrats had called for reforming this filibuster, not removed altogether. Suddenly now, Manchin has started talking like other Democrats in his team.

It might seem like the caucus is only short of one last step from getting rid of this filibuster entirely for all the casual observers in the situation. But this last step, in this picture, is the Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.). She is another moderate Democrat who has been consistently supporting the filibuster. She has done it again in the last month in an email.

The entire caucus is split into three different groups: one those who are supporting the changes or want the removal of this process entirely, second those who are open to changes if the Republicans are trying to obstruct the legislation which has majority support, and a third one who have not expressed their views. In a review, most of the comments made on this filibuster show that 19 Democrats want to fall into this “reform” category.

