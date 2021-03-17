Governor Ralph Northam officially signed the Virginia Humane Cosmetics Act [VHCA] through the law, making Virginia the fourth US country prohibiting cosmetic testing on animals. Legislator Jennifer Boysko and Representative Kaye Kory authored the bill, which seeks to prohibit the research into new cosmetics and the selling of animal-tested cosmetic products by January 1st of the following year. Virginia has joined California, Nevada, and Illinois in prohibiting the testing of cosmetics on animals.

Virginia Is The Fourth State To Ban The Use Of Animals In Cosmetic Testing

Sara Amundson, leader of the Humane Society Legislative Fund, stated, “This great news demonstrates an increasing momentum in a desire to stop needless animal testing in the United States and throughout the world for items like skincare products, perfume, and makeup kit,” added that “Customers are checking labels and requesting goods that are free from animal testing; cosmetics firms are listening and modifying their practices, and politicians are enacting permanent regulatory changes.”

While animal-tested goods are prohibited by law, many beauty brands have already initiated steps to limit or reduce animal testing practices within their organizations. Animal research bans have been publicly endorsed by companies such as Estee Lauder, Procter & Gamble, and Unilever. Animal research is unreliable and inefficient, and incredibly cruel, prompting those in beauty products to leave animal testing.

“Currently, Virginia has become the country’s fourth state to prohibit the selling of cosmetics that have been tested on animals. There is no excuse to encourage the unethical and needless use of animals in screening tests, and we appreciate Senator Jennifer Boysko and Representative Kate Kory’s leadership on this measure, as well as Governor Ralph Northam’s signature on it.” a statement by Molly Armus, Virginia State Director for the Humane Society of the United States.

California was the first state in the United States to introduce and approve a nationwide ban on cosmetic animal testing, enacting the Inhumane treatment Cosmetic Act in 2018, which prohibits the selling of cosmetics animal-tested after January 1, 2020. The act has two exceptions: if the United States Food and drug needs testing due to a health issue or if a foreign agency requires regulatory enforcement.

The state bans are being followed by a national drive to end cosmetic animal testing. The Humane Cosmetics Legislation was established by lawmakers from both parties, including vegan Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ). The action proposes to outlaw cosmetic testing on animals in the United States and the importation of any cosmetics that have been subjected to animal testing. More than 900 businesses have signed on to the measure, and the HSLF expects it to be revisited during the new parliament.

Amundson said, “Animal experimentation for cosmetics is unnecessary to ensure the protection of cosmetics for consumer use. Millions of animals are exposed to barbaric tests performed each year, like having chemicals dripping down into their eyes or pressed into their skin, before being killed and however, there are many thousands of products already on the market that companies can use to make excellent goods without having to do any fresh animal or non-animal research. Most non-animal test methodologies have been introduced, and continue to be developed, that are as successful much more efficient animal tests throughout the case of the new ingredients.”

While a growing number of states in the United States are implementing animal-friendly policies, several other countries have also gone further. Animal research in the cosmetics industry is banned or restricted in nearly 40 countries worldwide, such as Australia, Guatemala, and Turkey. With Virginia joining Illinois, California, and Nevada in opposing cosmetic animal testing, It appears a federal attempt to outlaw more likely.