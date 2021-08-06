Micheal Osterholm, who is the director for the Centre of Infectious disease Research at the University of Minnesota, said that the Covid-19 virus is definitely going to find and infect those who still are not protected. There is no way we can outrun the virus. He believes this fact should drive people to get vaccinated otherwise strict work mandates will be put everywhere. If you have to work you should be vaccinated. He also said that those American Citizens who are not ready to get vaccinated must know that along with putting themselves in danger they are risking other lives too.

The Virus Will Find You And Definitely Infect You If You Are Not Protected Against COVID

Dr. Anthony Fauci said if people still are hesitant to get vaccinated with variants of corona emerging we will be at more risk. Fauci is one of the leading disease experts. The future emerging variants are expected to be more infectious and contagious than we are certainly are in greater trouble. So he urges everyone to get vaccinated as the current vaccines are working against severe illness even if we are infected by COVID. The current data published by CDC shows that around 49.8% of the American population is fully vaccinated and about 58% are partially vaccinated. Even now more than 90 million people who are eligible for vaccination are not vaccinated. If the aim is to fight pandemic by the roots the rate at which vaccinations are happening must increase.

Just last Tuesday nearly fifty thousand hospital beds were filled across the country. This number is huge. It is triple compared to the numbers of last month. Dr. Jerome Adams said that the current surge is getting worse day by day.

Booster shots for Immunocompromised

Current data does not indicate a need for booster shots but Dr. Anthony Fauci said the vaccine boosters may be required for immunocompromised. For instance, underlying conditions like autoimmune diseases, transplants, and cancer which are usually treated with chemotherapy tend to compromise people’s immunity. For such individuals, a need for additional boost is required. This proposal of booster shots for immunocompromised is under discussion yet. Also, people with immune suppression cannot fight against COVID-19 infections for weeks and months because the virus has got ample time to evolve and mutate.

Delta Variant accounts to 93% of cases in US

Along with the Delta variant, there were several other sub-lineage forms of Delta that pose to be very dangerous. This number is continually rising in Kansas, Missouri, and Nebraska. All numbers show a sudden spike in just two months. In just two weeks delta was estimated to be the cause of 3% of cases.

Increase in cases among Kids and teens

Though the definition of Children varies state by state, ideally the kids up to the age of 17 and 18. The American Academy of Paediatrics (AAP) said on Tuesday that though severe illness is less among children there is a substantial spike in the delta variant infection and it may cause complications. A health officer in Mississippi warned about seven children being taken into intensive care. Districts need to be prepared to face any situation like tracing the contact, quarantining the affected, and isolating beds. Clinical study of vaccination on children aged between 5 and 11 is under progress by Pfizer and its results are expected by September. FDA will be providing approval for the vaccines based on these trial results. Dedicated trials are being done for kids aged between 2 and 5 years old. Results of trials on toddlers 6 months to 2 years olds are expected by end of this year.

Kim Anderson, executive director of the National education association said the CDC recommends to all students and schools to abide by the suggestions of medical experts.