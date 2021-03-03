Vision 20 Reviews

Vision 20 Ingredients

Dr. Shelton confirms to have formulated Vision 20 ingredients after thorough research. The key components are said to be LuteMax 2020 and Zinc Citrate blended with two carotenoids and three vision boosters.

LuteMax 2020

In simple words, it’s Marigold extract. Like I have said before, Vision 20 protects your eyes from the harmful ROS Toxins present in the Blue UV rays. To fight these toxins, vision detoxifiers are necessary which are provided through the marigold extract.

Marigold is known to be a vital source of Lutein and Zeaxanthin which are rare carotenoids and powerful vision detoxifier compounds.

Their molecular structure is known to have been well-designed to dissolve the ROS Toxins. Lutein and Zeaxanthin burst the toxins apart upon being in contact with it. The body then absorbs the remains and the lens is said to be safe.

Here are the following benefits provided by Marigold:

It increases visual clarity and lens flexibility.

Protects your vision be it near-distance, nighttime, and far-distance vision.

It also enabled to filter out blue UV light.

Reduces eye-strain.

Enables the eyes to easily adjust to light changes.

It also promotes healthy functioning of the eyes against high-energy light from all sources in just 12 weeks.

But the human body cannot absorb Lutein and Zeaxanthin on its own. So Dr. Shelton had to incorporate another ingredient along with Marigold which is Zinc.

Zinc Citrate

By combining zinc with carotenoids, the body can absorb the vision detoxifiers better. It dissolves the ROS Toxins and facilitates better eye health.

But for this process to work, zinc needs to be in the right quality and quantity ie; zinc should be in the perfect ratio to Lutein and Zeaxanthin.

Dr. Shelton chose to use Zinc Citrate as it is said to contain the highest quantity of pure zinc compared to other zinc elements or supplements.

Being rich in antioxidants, it also plays a very important role in healthy eye functioning and preventing cell damage.

Lycopene and Astaxanthin

Lycopene and Astaxanthin are two other carotenoids. Just like Lutein and Zeaxanthin, Lycopene also fights against ROS toxins.

Research says that low levels of Lycopene are one of the major causes of poor eyesight.

It helps reduce Age-related macular degeneration (AMD), cataracts, and neuropathic pain.

Lycopene also prevents oxidative damage and its antioxidant properties facilitate eye health, brain health, and heart health. Tomatoes are a rich source of Lycopene which is the reason for the red color.

Now let’s talk about Astaxanthin. Astaxanthin is mostly found in shrimps which is why they are in pink. It has been a common ingredient in eye health products for years.

Astaxanthin crosses the red retina barrier and protects the cells from the eyes’ high oxidative stress. It also reduces eye strain and is actively used in the treatment of AMD.

Bilberry Fruit Powder

Bilberries are the close descendants of Blueberries. It is another antioxidant-rich component and is actively used in the treatment of various eye conditions such as cataracts, retinitis pigmentosa, glaucoma, AMD, etc.

Ginkgo Biloba And Pycnogenol

These two are used as vision boosters and are the final ingredients of Vision 20 supplements.

Ginkgo Biloba increases blood flow to the eyes whereas Pycnogenol strengthens the retinal capillaries.

Pycnogenol also prevents leakage and retinal perfusion. It also enables vision restoration.

Each of these ingredients claims to have been individually tested and blended through a step-by-step process by understanding its benefits to help facilitate maximum eye health. It also supports the body’s natural fat loss system.