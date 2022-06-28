In a forthcoming episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden, the late-night presenter visits Joe Biden in the White House and presents him with an edible arrangement.

The White House is getting a totally unique makeover from James Corden!

A Visit By James Corden To Joe Biden At The White House

The late-night host, 43, is seen entering President Joe Biden’s office to give an edible arrangement in a preview clip for an upcoming episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden. As he hands over the impressive array of fruits, Corden adds in the video, “This is both a snack and a present.” The assortment includes mini “melon balls,” pineapple butterflies, and chocolate-dipped strawberries.

While you eat, I’m simply going to tidy up the area, says Corden.

The actor from Into the Woods even goes so far as to cover up a sculpture of former President Harry S. Truman with a picture of the singer Harry Styles.

The pair met together in New York last month to put together an impromptu music video for Styles’ song “Daylight,” and Corden humorously posted a photo of them from their Carpool Karaoke session.

“79-year-old Biden accuses Corden of covering up Harry Truman, to which the comedian responds, “Well, cover one Harry with another Harry, that’s what I’m saying. Simply said, in my opinion, it makes the area more cheerful.”

Before the summer of 2023, Corden said in April that he would step down as presenter of The Late Late Show.

After replacing Craig Ferguson as presenter of The Late Late Show, Corden took over in 2015. The series became well-known for many of its viral portions, such as Carpool Karaoke, Spill Your Guts, and Crosswalk Musical, in addition to the open conversations with celebrity guests.

In May, the host revealed his intentions for the show’s future, telling Entertainment Tonight that he wanted to “go out on top.”

“I was simply under the impression that we had completed enough. We might have completed what we set out to do at the time”, he said. He mentioned that first of all, when he had accepted the position, he had no idea that they would go live six months later.

He was then very, very determined that the show wouldn’t in any way overstay its welcome and that they would always know when to go as soon as it appeared that they would be on for a while. We would always understand when to win out, as I believe that to be really important.

For Corden, deciding to terminate the program wasn’t an easy choice. In fact, he claimed that doing so was “very hard.”

He added that he just couldn’t get rid of that, maybe if he tried to back himself somehow… there can be one more adventure, there can be one more journey that he might be capable of. But if he continues in the security of this, then he may never learn.”

P.S.- James Kimberley Corden, OBE is an English comedian, on-screen personality, singer, actor, producer, and writer. The Late Late Show with James Corden, a late-night discussion show that has been on CBS since 2015, is his most well-known project in the US.

